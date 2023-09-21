Bihar DElEd Result 2023: BSEB Starts Scrutiny Registration at secondary.biharboardonline.com, check steps to apply

Bihar DElEd Scrutiny 2023 Registration: The Bihar School Examination Board has online registrations for the scrutiny of Bihar Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) result online. Candidates who are not satisfied with their marks secured in the DElEd exam can apply for scrutiny at secondary.biharboardonline.com. They are required to select the subject they want to apply for scrutiny and pay the registration fee of Rs 200 per subject online.

The deadline for registering for the Bihar DElEd scrutiny is September 23, 2023. The online scrutiny facility is available for first-year candidates participating in the DEIEd face-to-face session 2022-24, as well as for second-year students registered in the DEIED face-to-face academic session 2021-23. Earlier, the board announced the Bihar DIEd result 2023 on September 14.

Bihar DElEd Scrutiny 2023 Registration Tweet

The board tweeted about the availability of Bihar DElEd Scrutiny 2023 registration process. Candidates can check the tweet below:

How to apply for Bihar DElEd Result 2023 Scrutiny?

A total of 30,700 seats are available in all the DEIEd colleges of Bihar. Candidates meeting the category-wise cut-off will be eligible for admission through the BSEB DElEd counselling 2023. Those who appeared for the Bihar DElEd exam 2023 and are not satisfied with their marks can check the steps below to apply for online scrutiny:

Step 1: Go to the official website: secondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on either of the scrutiny link: 1st-year session 2022-24 exam or 2nd-year session 2021-23 for which they appeared

Step 3: Enter roll number, roll code, name, and username, password to register

Step 4: Log in using the username and password

Step 5: Click on DElEd (face to face) Exam 2023, and press apply for scrutiny

Step 6: Choose the subject, click on the apply button and pay the fees

Step 7: Also, save the form for future references

Also Read: CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023: Application Form Releases, Know How To Register