Bihar Board Open Correction Window for 2026 Dummy Registration Cards Class 10th, 12th; Details Here

BSEB 2026: Bihar School Examination Board has started the online correction facility for SEB 10th and 12th dummy registration and enrollment cards. The correction facility has opened for students scheduled to appear for the BSEB 10th and 12th exams in 2026. Candidates appearing for the BSEB 2026 intermediate and secondary exams can make all required changes to their dummy registration card through the link provided on the official website.

As per the tweet by BSEB officials, the dummy registration card of students listed/ registered for the BSEB Intermediate and BSEB secondary annual exam 2026 is available. In case of any errors, students are required to rectify the same through the link available on the official portal.

BSEB 10th dummy registration card is available on the official portal - secondary.biharboardonline.com, and the BSEB 12th dummy registration card is available on the official website - seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

BSEB 2026 Dummy Registration Card: Fields Open for Correction

Students are required to make corrections in the following fields

Name

Date of Birth

Parents details

Gender

Subject

Category

Students are advised to make sure of the correction facility to rectify errors, as the same will be mentioned in their BSEB admit card and BSEB 10th and 12th results.