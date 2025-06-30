Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Bihar BSEB OFFS 11th Admission 2025 Last Date Extended, Check Detailed Notification and More Details Here

Bihar OFSS Admission 2025: BSEB has extended the deadline for the Bihar Board OFSS Class 11 admissions. The admissions have been extended till July 3, 2025. Students can get latest information on admissions on the official BSEB OFSS website at ofssbihar.net.

Jun 30, 2025, 14:57 IST
Bihar BSEB OFSS 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the last date for the Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) class 11 admissions. The admissions from the OFSS First Merit List 2025 for academic year 2025-27 has been extended till July 3, 2025. The first merit list was released on June 4, 2025. Students can find the latest information on the official BSEB OFSS website at ofssbihar.net

Bihar OFSS Admission 2025 Key Highlights 

Check the important details related to BSEB OFSS Admission 2025 here:

Overview 

Details 

Name 

Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS)

Board name 

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)

Academic year 

2025-27

Official website 

ofssbihar.net

Class 

11

1st merit list release date 

June 4, 2025 

Revised deadline 

July 3, 2025 

Previous admission window

June 4 - 10, 2025

Bihar Board OFSS Admissions 2025 Details 

Students must keep the following points in mind while appearing for the Bihar Board OFSS Admission 2025:

  • Candidates must download their BSEB OFSS Intimation Letter 2025 online from the official website at ofssbihar.net and carry a hardcopy of the letter while reporting to their allotted institutions. 
  • The admissions will be considered successful only after the document verification and admission fee payment by the board officials.
  • Students who have not been allotted any school yet can fill the new option form to be involved in the subsequent lists. 
  • Institution officials must regularly update the data of the admissions on the OFSS portal by July 4.
  • A second admission list will be released for the vacant seats under the Bihar OFSS Admissions procedure. 

