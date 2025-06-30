Bihar BSEB OFFS 11th Admission 2025 Last Date Extended, Check Detailed Notification and More Details Here

Bihar BSEB OFSS 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the last date for the Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) class 11 admissions. The admissions from the OFSS First Merit List 2025 for academic year 2025-27 has been extended till July 3, 2025. The first merit list was released on June 4, 2025. Students can find the latest information on the official BSEB OFSS website at ofssbihar.net.

Bihar OFSS Admission 2025 Key Highlights

Check the important details related to BSEB OFSS Admission 2025 here: