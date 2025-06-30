Bihar BSEB OFFS 11th Admission 2025 Last Date Extended, Check Detailed Notification and More Details Here

Bihar BSEB OFSS 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the last date for the Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) class 11 admissions. The admissions from the OFSS First Merit List 2025 for academic year 2025-27 has been extended till July 3, 2025. The first merit list was released on June 4, 2025. Students can find the latest information on the official BSEB OFSS website at ofssbihar.net.
Bihar OFSS Admission 2025 Key Highlights
Check the important details related to BSEB OFSS Admission 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Name
|
Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS)
|
Board name
|
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)
|
Academic year
|
2025-27
|
Official website
|
ofssbihar.net
|
Class
|
11
|
1st merit list release date
|
June 4, 2025
|
Revised deadline
|
July 3, 2025
|
Previous admission window
|
June 4 - 10, 2025
Bihar Board OFSS Admissions 2025 Details
Students must keep the following points in mind while appearing for the Bihar Board OFSS Admission 2025:
- Candidates must download their BSEB OFSS Intimation Letter 2025 online from the official website at ofssbihar.net and carry a hardcopy of the letter while reporting to their allotted institutions.
- The admissions will be considered successful only after the document verification and admission fee payment by the board officials.
- Students who have not been allotted any school yet can fill the new option form to be involved in the subsequent lists.
- Institution officials must regularly update the data of the admissions on the OFSS portal by July 4.
- A second admission list will be released for the vacant seats under the Bihar OFSS Admissions procedure.
