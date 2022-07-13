Bihar DElEd 2022: Bihar Board Released 1st 2nd Year D.El.Ed Exam Dates, Check Complete Schedule Here

Bihar DElEd 2022: As per the recent updates, The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the exam dates for Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) for first, second year exams 2022. The exam dates for Bihar D.El.Ed for 1st and 2nd year has been released at secondary.biharboardonline.com. As per the schedule released by Bihar School Examination Board, the DELED first year exam is scheduled to be held from 26th July, while second year exam from 2nd August 2022.

To appear for the Bihar D.El.Ed exam, candidates will have to download their admit card in online mode. The board will release the Bihar DElEd 2022 admit card on 14th July. Candidates will have to download the hall ticket Bihar D.El.Ed from the official website secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Tweet Regarding Bihar DElEd 2022 Exam Date

Bihar DElEd 2022 Exams

As per the schedule released by Bihar School Examination Board, the first year exam will start with Understanding of society, Education and Curriculum on 26th July and will be concluded on 1st August (Art Integrated Education). The DElEd second year exam will commence from 2nd August with Education in Contemporary Indian Society and will be concluded on 5th August, the candidates will appear on Pedagogy of Hindi-2 (Primary Level), Pedagogy of anyone subject from Upper Primary level (class 6-8) on their last day.

Bihar DElEd Registration 2022

The Bihar DElEd registration was earlier started on 30th May. BSEB has also provided helpline numbers for the aspirants appearing for the DElEd exam, the numbers are - 0612 - 2232074, 2232257, 2232239. The candidates are advised to visit the official website - secondary.biharboardonline.com for further details on DElEd exam.

Bihar Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed)

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) conducts the diploma in elementary education (D.El.Ed) joint entrance examination for admission in all private and government colleges of Bihar. Candidates need to qualify the Senior Secondary Examination from any recognized Board or Institution to appear for the entrance exam. As per the entrance exam paper pattern, there will be 150 multiple-choice questions.

