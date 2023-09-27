  1. Home
Bihar JEE, NEET Free Coaching 2023 Counselling List Released, Check Official Tweet Here

Bihar JEE, NEET Free Coaching 2023:  BSEB has released the counselling list for the Bihar JEE, NEET free coaching 2023 in online mode. Check the details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 27, 2023 19:20 IST
Bihar JEE, NEET Free Coaching 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will conduct the interview-cum-counselling for enrollment into the free coaching programme conducted for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) on October 1, 2023,  on the basis of the written exam which was conducted by the board on September 17, 2023. 

As per the official notification, the board has uploaded the list of selected candidates for the interview-cum-counselling process. Students who qualified for the written exam for the BSEB JEE, and NEET free coaching can check and download the list from the official website - coaching.biharboardonline.com.

Check the BSEB’s Official Post Below
CO-POWERED BY

