MP NEET PG 2023 Mop up Round Registrations Closes Tomorrow, Merit List on Sept 29

MP NEET PG Counselling 2023: The MP state combined PG counselling committee will close the registrations for MP NEET PG Counselling 2023 mop up round tomorrow: September 28, 2023,in online mode. Candidates who have not registered yet can fill out the registration form through the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in.

As per the revised timetable, the revised merit list of the registered candidates will be released on September 29, 2023. The counselling committee will announce the seat allotment result on October 5, 2023.

MP NEET PG 2023 Mop up Round Counselling Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

MP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Dates

Candidates can go through the revised schedule of the MP NEET PG counselling 2023 mop up round in the table given below:

Events Dates Last date to register for MP NEET PG mop up round September 28, 2023 Publication of revised merit list of registered candidates and eligible candidates list September 29, 2023 Publication of revised vacancy chart for mop up round September 29, 2023 Fresh choice filling and choice locking for MOP UP round September 30 to October 2, 2023 (till midnight) Mop up round seat allotment result October 5, 2023 Reporting at allotted college in person for documents verifications and admission October 6 to 10, 2023 (till 6 pm)

How to fill out the MP NEET PG counselling 2023 mop up round registration form online?

The Madhya Pradesh NEET PG registration form 2023 can be accessed online. Medical aspirants can go through the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register for the MP NEET PG mop up round counselling 2023

Step 3: Fill out all the details as asked

Step 4: Upload the documents in the given format

Step 5: Submit the registration fee

Step 6: Download the application confirmation page for future use

