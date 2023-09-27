  1. Home
  2. News
  3. MP NEET PG 2023 Mop up Round Registrations Closes Tomorrow, Merit List on Sept 29

MP NEET PG 2023 Mop up Round Registrations Closes Tomorrow, Merit List on Sept 29

MP NEET PG Counselling 2023: The MP state combined PG counselling committee will close the registrations for the MP NEET PG counselling mop up round tomorrow: September 28, 2023. Candidates can register at dme.mponline.gov.in. Check the details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 27, 2023 18:02 IST
MP NEET PG 2023 Mop up Round Registrations
MP NEET PG 2023 Mop up Round Registrations

MP NEET PG Counselling 2023: The MP state combined PG counselling committee will close the registrations for MP NEET PG Counselling 2023 mop up round tomorrow: September 28, 2023,in online mode. Candidates who have not registered yet can fill out the registration form through the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in.

As per the revised timetable, the revised merit list of the registered candidates will be released on September 29, 2023. The counselling committee will announce the seat allotment result on October 5, 2023. 

MP NEET PG 2023 Mop up Round Counselling Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

MP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Dates

Candidates can go through the revised schedule of the MP NEET PG counselling 2023 mop up round in the table given below:

Events

Dates

Last date to register for MP NEET PG mop up round

September 28, 2023

Publication of revised merit list of registered candidates and eligible candidates list

September 29, 2023

Publication of revised vacancy chart for mop up round

September 29, 2023

Fresh choice filling and choice locking for MOP UP round

September 30 to October 2, 2023 (till midnight)

Mop up round seat allotment result 

October 5, 2023

Reporting at allotted college in person for documents verifications and admission

October 6 to 10, 2023 (till 6 pm)

How to fill out the MP NEET PG counselling 2023 mop up round registration form online? 

The Madhya Pradesh NEET PG registration form 2023 can be accessed online. Medical aspirants can go through the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register for the MP NEET PG mop up round counselling 2023 

Step 3: Fill out all the details as asked

Step 4: Upload the documents in the given format

Step 5: Submit the registration fee

Step 6: Download the application confirmation page for future use

Also Read: MP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Choice Filling Facility For CLC Round Ends Today, Check Details Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023