MP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Choice Filling Facility For CLC Round Ends Today, Check Details Here

MP NEET UG counselling 2023: The Department of Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh will close the choice filling facility for the MP NEET UG counselling 2023 CLC round today: September 27, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who have already registered and have not filled their choices yet can do the same by visiting the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in.

As per the released schedule, the choice filling window will be closed today: September 27, 2023, at 11.59 pm. Candidates are required to report to their allotted colleges for online attendance on September 28, 2023, (from 10 am to 2 pm).

MP NEET UG counselling 2023 schedule

Medical aspirants can check the dates related to the Madhya Pradesh NEET UG counselling 2023 in the table below:

Event Dates Invitation of online application (choice-filling) by eligible candidate on portal against vacancies September 27, 2023, (till 11.59 pm) Reporting at college for Online Attendance September 28, 2023 (from 10 am to 2 pm) Admission (selected candidates as per attendance merit) September 28, 2023 (from 3 to 7 pm)

How to fill choices for Madhya Pradesh NEET UG counselling 2023 CLC round?

Candidates can go through the steps that are mentioned below to know how to fill their choices for Madhya Pradesh NEET UG counselling.

Step 1: Go to the official website of MP NEET - dme.mponline.gov.in

Step 2: Login using the required details

Step 3: Go through the list of available medical colleges, seats and courses

Step 4: Select and prioritise the preference of MBBS colleges and programmes

Step 5: Lock the preferred choices made before the final deadline

Step 6: Print a hardcopy of the submitted choices for future reference

