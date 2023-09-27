MCC NEET UG Counselling 2023 Seat Allotment Result For Stray Vacancy Round Out, Get PDF Here

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the provisional seat allotment result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling stray vacancy round today: September 27, 2023. Medical aspirants who have participated in the stray vacancy counselling can check their seat allotment status from the official website - mcc.nic.in.

As per the official notice, in case of any discrepancy in the result, candidates are advised to inform the respective authority i.e. MCC of DGHS immediately upto 4.30 PM on September 27, 2023, through email on the given email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com. Candidates are advised to approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of the final result and only after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website.

Details mentioned on NEET UG Stray Vacancy Seat Allotment Result 2023

The NEET UG stray vacancy seat allotment result pdf includes the below-given details on it.

Serial number

Rank

Allotted quota

Allotted institute

Course name

Allotted category

Candidate category

Remarks

How to download the NEET UG 2023 stray vacancy round seat allotment result pdf online?

Candidates can go through the below-given steps to download their NEET UG stray vacancy round seat allocation result from the official website.

Step 1: Go to the official website - mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to download the seat allotment result

Step 3: The seat allotment result pdf will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Go through the details mentioned on it

Step 5: Download it for future reference

After the announcement of the NEET UG counselling 2023 stray vacancy round result, shortlisted candidates need to report to their allotted colleges till September 30, 2023, to secure their admission to the MBBS, BDS programme.

