  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Bihar NEET UG Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2023 Delayed, Check Latest Updates Here

Bihar NEET UG Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2023 Delayed, Check Latest Updates Here

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2023: BCECEB has delayed the release of seat allotment result for round 3 which was scheduled to be announced today.  Candidates can check the UGMAC seat allotment list for undergraduate medical admission at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Know the expected date for the announcement of list here

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 29, 2023 19:55 IST
Bihar NEET UG Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2023 Delayed
Bihar NEET UG Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2023 Delayed

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2023: As per the schedule released, the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) was expected to release the seat allotment round 3 results today: September 29, 2023. However, it has been delayed. The official website states, “Due to unavoidable reasons, third round seat allotment result of UGMAC-2023 is delayed.”

It is expected that new date for the announcement of the UGMAC round 3 allotment list will be announced soon. Candidates can check their Bihar NEET UG seat allotment list online at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. The admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BVSc & AH courses against the state quota seats will be allocated through Bihar NEET counselling 2023.

How to check Bihar NEET UG Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2023? 

Based on the choices entered the Bihar NEET UG round 2 provisional seat allotment result is announced. Candidates can check the allotment results online at the official website. Go through the steps to know how to check for Bihar NEET UGMAC seat allotment result: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on third round provisional seat allotment order of UGMAC

Step 3: On the next window, login with required credentials

Step 4: BCECEB NEET UG allotment list will appear on the screen 

Step 5: Download and save it for future references 

List of the documents required during Bihar NEET 2023 Counselling 

Candidates have to carry the below-mentioned documents for verification. Check the list provided below: 

  • NEET admit card
  • NEET result/scorecard
  • Passing certificate/mark sheet/admit card of Class 10 or equivalent exam
  • Passing certificate/mark sheet/admit card of Class 12 or equivalent exam
  • Residential certificate
  • Caste certificate (if applicable)
  • Six copies of the passport-sized photographs
  • Bihar UGMAC application form
  • Aadhaar Card
  • Disability certificate (if applicable)

Also Read: Bihar Paramedical Counselling 2023 Round 1 Registration Starts at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023