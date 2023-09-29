Bihar NEET UG Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2023 Delayed, Check Latest Updates Here

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2023: As per the schedule released, the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) was expected to release the seat allotment round 3 results today: September 29, 2023. However, it has been delayed. The official website states, “Due to unavoidable reasons, third round seat allotment result of UGMAC-2023 is delayed.”

It is expected that new date for the announcement of the UGMAC round 3 allotment list will be announced soon. Candidates can check their Bihar NEET UG seat allotment list online at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. The admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BVSc & AH courses against the state quota seats will be allocated through Bihar NEET counselling 2023.

How to check Bihar NEET UG Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2023?

Based on the choices entered the Bihar NEET UG round 2 provisional seat allotment result is announced. Candidates can check the allotment results online at the official website. Go through the steps to know how to check for Bihar NEET UGMAC seat allotment result:

Step 1: Go to the official website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on third round provisional seat allotment order of UGMAC

Step 3: On the next window, login with required credentials

Step 4: BCECEB NEET UG allotment list will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and save it for future references

List of the documents required during Bihar NEET 2023 Counselling

Candidates have to carry the below-mentioned documents for verification. Check the list provided below:

NEET admit card

NEET result/scorecard

Passing certificate/mark sheet/admit card of Class 10 or equivalent exam

Passing certificate/mark sheet/admit card of Class 12 or equivalent exam

Residential certificate

Caste certificate (if applicable)

Six copies of the passport-sized photographs

Bihar UGMAC application form

Aadhaar Card

Disability certificate (if applicable)

