BITSAT 2023 Applications Commence at bitsadmission.com, Check Schedule, Exam Fee, Steps to Apply Here

BITSAT 2023: As per the recent updates, the Birla Institute of Science and Technology (BITS) has started the registration process for its BITSAT 2023 examination for admissions in Integrated first-degree programmes (B.E., M.Sc., B. Pharm.) in online mode. Those interested candidates who are wishing to apply for the BITSAT examination can register themselves by filling out the registration form through the official website- bitsadmission.com.

According to the official exam schedule, the last date to apply for the Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test 2023 is April 9. It is advisable for the candidates to read all the information given on the website before submitting the application form.

