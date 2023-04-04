BITSAT 2023 Applications Commence at bitsadmission.com, Check Schedule, Exam Fee, Steps to Apply Here

BITSAT 2023: As per the recent updates, the Birla Institute of Science and Technology (BITS) has started the registration process for its BITSAT 2023 examination for admissions in Integrated first-degree programmes (B.E., M.Sc., B. Pharm.) in online mode. Those interested candidates who are wishing to apply for the BITSAT examination can register themselves by filling out the registration form through the official website- bitsadmission.com.
According to the official exam schedule, the last date to apply for the Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test 2023 is April 9. It is advisable for the candidates to read all the information given on the website before submitting the application form.
Registration for BITSAT-2023, a Computer-Based Online Test for Admissions in Integrated First Degree Programmes (B.E., https://t.co/U33u6LVomg., B. Pharm.) For AY 2023 - 2024 at Pilani, K K Birla Goa and Hyderabad Campus of BITS Pilani, is Now Open.— BITS Pilani (@bitspilaniindia) April 3, 2023
BITSAT 2023 Exam Fees
As per the latest updates, applicants who are wishing to appear twice will have to make a payment of Rs 5,400 (for the male candidates) and Rs 4,400 (for female candidates). Whereas the application fee is non-refundable and non-transferable.
According to the information bulletin, candidates who appear for the session 1 exam will have to pay Rs 3,400 for male candidates, and Rs 2,900 for female candidates. If the applicant wishes to appear for a second time for session 2, he/she will have to make an additional payment of Rs 2,000 for male candidates and Rs 1,500 for female candidates. If a candidate chooses to apply only for the session 2 exam, the exam fee will be Rs 3,400 for male, and Rs 2,900 for female candidates respectively.
BITSAT 2023 Exam Schedule for Session I
Candidates can check the important dates related to the BITSAT exam for session 1 in the table given below.
Events
Dates
Last Date to apply for BITSAT2023
April 9, 2023
BITSAT 2023 Application Edit Window
April 16, 2023, to April 20, 2023
Allotment of the BITSAT Test Centre
April 26, 2023
Dates to Reserve Slots and Test Date
April 27, 2023, to May 8, 2023
Availability of BITSAT 2023 Hall Tickets (for Session 1)
May 10, 2023, to the examination date
BITSAT 2023 Online Test Session I
May 22, 2023, to May 26, 2023
BITSAT 2023 Exam Schedule for Session II
Eligible and interested candidates can check the BITSAT session 2 exam schedule in the table given below.
Events
Dates
Application Window for BITSAT Session 2 Exam 2023
May 22, 2023, to June 12, 2023
Application Edit Window For BITSAT session 2 exam
June 9, 2023, to June 12, 2023
Allotment of the BITSAT Session 2 Test Centre
June 13, 2023
Dates of Reserve Slots and Test Date for session 2
June 14, 2023, to June 15, 2023
Availability of BITSAT 2023 Admit Card (for Session 2)
June 16, 2023, till exam date
BITSAT 2023 Online Test for Session II
June 18, 2023, to June 22, 2023
How to Apply for BITSAT 2023?
Candidates appearing for the Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) examination can follow the below-given steps to complete the admission application process.
Step 1: Go to the official website of BITS Pilani- bitsadmission.com
Step 2: Click on the BITSAT 2023 application link available on the homepage
Step 3: Enter all the required details as mentioned in the application form
Step 4: Upload all the necessary documents as asked
Step 5: Go through all the details in the registration form and then click on the final submission
Step 6: Download the BITSAT 2023 application form and take a printout of the same for future reference
