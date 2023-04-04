  1. Home
  2. News
  3. BITSAT 2023 Applications Commence at bitsadmission.com, Check Schedule, Exam Fee, Steps to Apply Here

BITSAT 2023 Applications Commence at bitsadmission.com, Check Schedule, Exam Fee, Steps to Apply Here

The BITS has started the registration process for its BITSAT 2023 examination in online mode. Interested candidates can register themselves by filling out the registration form through the official website- bitsadmission.com. Check complete details here

jagran josh
Updated: Apr 4, 2023 11:23 IST
BITSAT 2023 Registrations
BITSAT 2023 Registrations

BITSAT 2023: As per the recent updates, the Birla Institute of Science and Technology (BITS) has started the registration process for its BITSAT 2023 examination for admissions in Integrated first-degree programmes (B.E., M.Sc., B. Pharm.) in online mode. Those interested candidates who are wishing to apply for the BITSAT examination can register themselves by filling out the registration form through the official website- bitsadmission.com. 

According to the official exam schedule, the last date to apply for the Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test 2023 is April 9. It is advisable for the candidates to read all the information given on the website before submitting the application form.

BITSAT 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

Check the Tweet below:
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023