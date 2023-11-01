Board Exam Dates 2024: Know When, Where, how to check CBSE, UP, Bihar Board Class 10, 12 Date sheets?

Board Exam Dates 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) and the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) are expected to conduct the final board exams for classes 10th and 12th in in February. However, the Board exam date sheet for subject-wise dates is yet to be released.

Earlier, UP board and CBSE informed that their board exams will commence in February. Taking about BSEB, the board has been conducting the classes 10th and 12th exam in the same pattern for many years. Students can check recent updates on board exam date sheets, official websites and other recent updates here

CBSE Board Exam 2024 Dates

The board has announced that classes 10th and 12th exams will commence on February 15. The CBSE Board exam 2024 will continue for around 55 days and is likely to be over by April 10. The board has also announced practical exam dates for winter-bound schools and released sample question papers along with marking schemes. The detailed CBSE 10th, 12th time table will be released on cbse.gov.in or cbse.nic.in.

The board usually releases theory/written exam date sheets around 1 to 1.5 months before the first examination day. Last year, the datesheet was released in the last week of December 2023. Exams for both classes started on February 15. CBSE Class 10 exams concluded on March 21 while Class 12 exams continued till April 5.

UP Board Exam Dates 2024

As per reports, the UPMSP will conduct class 10 (High School) and class 12th Intermediate final exams in February 2024. The UP board practical exams for these classes will be conducted between January 21 and February 5, 2024. This information has been released along with the annual calendar of the board. Students can download their UP Board exam datesheet at upmsp.edu.in, once released. This year, a total of 55,08,206 students have registered for final exams in UP, which is 3,76,428 less than 2023.

BSEB Bihar Board Exam Dates 2024

As of now, there has been no confirmation regarding the dates of class 10th and 12th final board exams. However, going as per past trends, the board usually conduct exams in February. In 2023, the Matric exam was held from February 14 to 22 and the Inter examination was held from February 1 to 11, 2023. It is expected that the BSEB datesheet for classes 10th and 12th will be released in December around 1.5-2 months before of commencement of exams. Students can download the date sheets on the official website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, once available.

