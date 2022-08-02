BSEB 10th 12th Dummy Admit Card 2023 Released, Check at biharboardonline.com

BSEB Summy Admit Card 2023: According to recent media reports, the Bihar School Examination Board has released the BSEB Dummy Admit Card 2023 for the class 10 and 12 students. Students who have registered for the BSEB 10th and 12th exams to be conducted in February, March 2023 can visit the official website of the board to check the dummy admit card.

To download the BSEB 10th and 12th Admit Card 2023, students are required to visit the official website and enter the School Code, Name, Father’s Name and Date of Birth to access the BSEB 2023 Dummy Admit Card. The BSEB Matric and Intermediate Dummy Admit Card is released so that students can check for any errors in the details mentioned on the admit card.

BSEB 10th 12th Dummy Admit Card 2023

After downloading the Bihar Board 10th and 12th Dummy Admit Card 2022, students are required to go through the check through their name, parents name, date of birth, photograph, subjects, category and other details related to the examination.

In case there are any changes which need to be made, students can contact the school administrations and get the necessary changes done. The last date for students to make the necessary changes in the admit card is August 4, 2022.

How to download the Bihar Board Dummy Admit Card 2023

Students can follow the steps provided below to check their BSEB 10th and 12th Dummy Admit Card 2023.

Step 1: Visit the Bihar Board official website

Step 2: Click on the BSEB 10th and 12th Dummy Admit Card 2023 link provided

Step 3: Enter the login credentials in the admit card link provided

Step 4: The BSEB dummy Admit Card 2023 will be displayed

Step 5: Download the Bihar Board 10th and 12th Dummy Admit card for reference

