BSEB 12th Dummy Registration Card 2024 Correction Window Date Extended; Check Last Date Here

BSEB 12th Dummy Registration Card 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the deadline for application correction. As per the revised dates, students can now rectify the errors in the Bihar Board Inter 2023 2nd dummy registration card till July 16, 2023. They can visit the official website: seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com to download the second dummy registration card.

Students who are going to appear in the BSEB intermediate exams 2024 must rectify the errors before the last date as the authorities may not provide further extensions. It must be noted that the BSEB 12th Dummy Registration Card 2024 correction will be done by the head of the concerned educational institution only.

Check Out Official Tweet Here:

What Details Can be Edited in BSEB 12th Dummy Registration Card 2024?

Candidates can check out the list of a few fields that can be modified:

Student's Name

Parent’s Name or photograph

Date of Birth

Caste

Religion

Nationality

Gender

Subject

Marital Status

How to Make Corrections in BSEB Inter Dummy Registration Card 2024?

School heads can check out the below instructions to make corrections in the 12th Dummy Registration Card 2024:

Step 1: Go to the official website: seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the dummy registration card link available

Step 3: Log in with college code, student name, father's name, and date of birth

Step 4: Now, submit the entered details

Step 5: The BSEB 12th dummy registration card 2024 will appear

Step 6: Make the necessary changes and save them

Whom to Contact If Discrepancy Arises while downloading the BSEB Inter 2nd dummy registration card 2024?

If any student faces any issues or difficulty in downloading the dummy registration card, they can contact the committee on the helpline number: 0612-2230039.

