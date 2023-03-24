BSEB 12th Result 2023: Intermediate Compartment Applications Live, Apply at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com

BSEB 12th Compartment Exam 2023: Bihar School Examination Board has commenced the BSEB 12th Compartment Exam Application process 2023. All candidates who have appeared for the Bihar Board Intermediate Exam 2023, can visit the official website and submit the applications to appear for the BSEB Inter Compartment Exam 2023.

Bihar Board on its official Twitter account released the notification for the BSEB 12th Compartment Exam 2023 application process. Candidates who were unable to secure the required marks in the Bihar Board 12th Exam 2023, can appear for the Bihar 12th Compartment Exam 2023 to improve their exam scores.

BSEB 12th Compartment Exam applications are available on the official website seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to apply for the BSEB 12th Compartment Exam 2023

BSEB 12th Compartment Exam - Direct Link

How to Apply for BSEB 12th Compartment Exam 2023

The Bihar 12th Compartment Exam applications are available online until March 27, 2023. Candidates can follow the below-given steps to complete the application procedure.

Step 1: Visit the BSEB 12th Compartment Exam website

Step 2: Click on ‘Compartment Special Form 2023’

Step 3: Login using the credentials

Step 4: Fill in the application form and complete the verification process

Step 5: Complete the fee payment and payment verification

Step 6: Review the filled form and logout

In case students applying for the BSEB 12th Compartment exams face any difficulty while filling out the applications they can contact the helpline number - 0612-2230039 for assistance.

