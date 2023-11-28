BSEB Class 6 Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Prelim Entrance Result Out, Get Direct Link Here

BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Result: Bihar School Education Board has declared the BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya class 6 entrance exam prelim results. The results have been announced as a pdf document. As per the details given, out of the 11906 students who appeared for the exam 1200 students cleared the exam.

The BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya class 6 prelim exam results are available on the official website. The result includes the application number, candidate name, gender, date of birth marks obtained, maximum marks, percentage, and qualifying status along with other details.

To check the Bihar Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya class 6 prelim exam results, candidates are required to visit the official website - secondary.biharboardonline.com and click on the pdf link available. Candidates can also click on the link provided below to check the results.

BSEB Class 6 Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Entrance Result - Click Here

How to Check BSEB Simultala AwasiyaVidyalaya Class 6 Prelim Result

Bihar Board class 6 prelim result is available on the official website. Students can download the exam results by following the steps provided below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Bihar Board

Step 2: Click on the Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya result link

Step 3: The result pdf will be displayed

Step 4: Download the result pdf for further reference

The BSEB class 6 Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya entrance main exam will be conducted on December 20, 2023. Those students who have cleared the prelim exam will be eligible to appear for the main exam. The admit card for the main exam will be available on the official website from December 4, 2023 onwards. Students are advised to download the admit card from the official website before the exam date.

