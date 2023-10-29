BSEB DElEd Result 2023: Bihar D.El.Ed First and Second-Year Scrutiny Results Out, Get Link Here

BSEB DElEd Result 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the scrutiny result of the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) first year and second year. Candidat can check the BSEB DElEd 1st and 2nd year scrutiny result online at secondary.biharboardonline.com. They have to use their login credentials: roll code, roll number and date of birth to check DElEd result.

This year, 1,39,141 candidates appeared in the Bihar Board DElEd examination, out of which a total of 1,17,037 passed. A total of 84.11% of candidates passed the BSEB DElEd entrance examination. Qualified candidates will have to enrol in the institutes.

How to check BSEB DElEd Result 2023?

This year BSEB DElEd first year (2022-24) and second year (2021-23) exam were held from June 5 to 15, 2023. The results of both years were released on September 15. There are a total of 30,700 seats of DElEd in various institutes of Bihar. Go through the steps to know how to check result:

Step 1: Go to the official website: secondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: On the Click on the link: Scrutiny Result: D.El.Ed. Session: 2022-2024(1st Yr) & Session:2021-2023(2nd Yr) Exam, 2023

Step 3: On the new page, scroll down and click on the relevant year

Step 4: Login using college code and roll number

Step 5: Check the result and download it for future reference

Bihar BSEB DElEd Scrutiny Result 2023 Tweet

Based on the score and other criteria, candidates will be admitted to the DElEd course for the academic session 2023-25. Check tweet below:

Also Read: BSEB DElEd 2023 Session Result Declared, Get Direct Link Here To Download Scorecard