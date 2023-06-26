BSEB Inter 2024: Registration Card Correction Dates Extended to June 30, Check Details Here

BSEB Inter Dummy Registration Card 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the last date for candidates to make necessary changes in their BSEB 12th dummy registration card 2024. According to the notification released, the last date for students to make changes to their 2024 registration card has been extended to June 30, 2023.

To make the necessary changes candidates need to contact their school heads. The link for downloading the BSEB 2024 dummy registration card is available on the official website - seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

BSEB 12th Dummy Registration Card - Direct Link

Fields Available for Editing

The following fields on the Bihar board inter dummy registration card 2024 can be edited during the correction process. When downloading the dummy admit card candidates must make sure to cross-check the details filled in and get all necessary changes done within the time period provided

Candidate name

Father’s name

Mother’s name

Photograph

Date of birth

Caste

Religion

Nationality

Gender

Subject

How to Make Changes in the BSEB Inter Dummy Registration Card

The link for making changes to the Bihar 12th dummy registration card is accessible only to school heads. Students who wish to make changes in the details given on the dummy registration card are required to contact the school heads.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar board

Step 2: Click on the Dummy registration card link

Step 3: Login using the college code, student name, father's name, and date of birth

Step 4: Get the necessary changes done

Step 5: Click on final submission link

Also Read: Bihar Board 10th Dummy Registration Card 2024 Correction Facility Ends Today, Check What can be Edited Here