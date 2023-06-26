BSEB Inter 2024: Registration Card Correction Dates Extended to June 30, Check Details Here

BSEB Inter Dummy Registration Card 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the last date for candidates to make necessary changes in their BSEB 12th dummy registration card 2024. According to the notification released, the last date for students to make changes to their 2024 registration card has been extended to June 30, 2023.
To make the necessary changes candidates need to contact their school heads. The link for downloading the BSEB 2024 dummy registration card is available on the official website - seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.
BSEB 12th Dummy Registration Card - Direct Link
Fields Available for Editing
The following fields on the Bihar board inter dummy registration card 2024 can be edited during the correction process. When downloading the dummy admit card candidates must make sure to cross-check the details filled in and get all necessary changes done within the time period provided
- Candidate name
- Father’s name
- Mother’s name
- Photograph
- Date of birth
- Caste
- Religion
- Nationality
- Gender
- Subject
How to Make Changes in the BSEB Inter Dummy Registration Card
The link for making changes to the Bihar 12th dummy registration card is accessible only to school heads. Students who wish to make changes in the details given on the dummy registration card are required to contact the school heads.
Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar board
Step 2: Click on the Dummy registration card link
Step 3: Login using the college code, student name, father's name, and date of birth
Step 4: Get the necessary changes done
Step 5: Click on final submission link
