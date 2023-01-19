BSEB Matric Exam 2024: Deadline For Bihar Board Class 9 Registration With Late Fee Extended, Check Date Here

BSEB Matric Exam 2024: As per the recent tweet, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the matric annual exam 2024 registration deadline for class 9th students. As per the new announcement, class 9th students can register for the BSEB class 10 annual matric exam 2024 by January 23. The heads of respective schools now register the left-out students for BSEB class 10 annual exam 2024 by paying a late fee.

Apart from this, the board has mentioned that the students whose online BSEB registration is done, but the fee has not been deposited can be done. The board shared this information through its official Twitter handle. The board has given instructions to the heads of the schools to ensure that the registration of the remaining students of the institute is done by the prescribed deadline.

Bihar Board Class 9 Registration 2024 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Bihar School Examination Board's Tweet

What To Do If anyone is facing any problem while filling BSEB 9th Registration Form 2024?

As BSEB has extended the last date for class 9th students to register for the annual matric exam 2024. In case anyone is facing difficulties in filling out the Bihar Board online application or paying the application fee, then they can contact on the helpline number 0612-2232074. Also, it is expected that further no extension will be provided for Bihar Board class 9 registration 2024.

BSEB Matric Admit Card 2023

Recently, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) released the admit card of BSEB class 10 matric exams 2023 for students who did not pay the registration fees earlier. The school principals can download the BSEB 10th matric admit card 2023 at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. They will have to use their user ID and password to download BSEB class 10th admit card 2023. Earlier, the board BSEB admit cards for all other class 10 students on January 8, 2023.

BSEB Class 10 Practical Exam 2023

As per the announced date, the class 10th practical exams and internal assessments for 2023 are scheduled to be held from January 19 to 21 at the allotted centres. Bihar board class 10th theory exams 2023 will be conducted from February 14 to 22 this year. To pass the BSEB class 10th board exam, students have to score at least 33% marks in all individual subjects.

