BSEB 10th Matric Admit Card 2023 Released for Remaining Students, Download at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

BSEB 10th Matric Admit Card 2023 (OUT): As per the recent updates, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has issued the admit card of BSEB class 10 matric examinations for students who did not pay the registration fees earlier. The respective school principals can download the BSEB 10th matric admit card 2023 at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. They will have to use their user ID and password to download BSEB class 10th admit card 2023. Earlier, the board BSEB admit cards for all other class 10 students on January 8, 2023.

The school principals have been instructed to download, sign and distribute the Bihar board 10 admit card 2023 to students. The school authorities can download the BSEB 10th matric admit card 2023 till February 13. As per the announced schedule, the Bihar board class 10 exams will start on February 14, 2023.

BSEB 10th Matric Admit Card 2023 for Remaining Students - Direct Link (Available Now)

BSEB 10th Matric Admit Card Tweet

How To Download BSEB 10th Matric Admit Card 2023 for Remaining Students?

Announcing the release of the BSEB Class 10 matric exam admit card, the board in a social media post said: “Matriculation Annual Examination, 2023: Admit Card of the remaining students has been issued.” They can download the same by following the steps below -

1st Step - Go to the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the notification - Bihar Board 10 admit card 2023.

3rd Step - On the new page, enter user ID and password.

4th Step - Now, submit the details.

5th Step - Bihar Board Matric admit card will be displayed on the screen.

6th Step - Take a printout, sign it and distribute the students.

