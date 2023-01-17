Bihar Board 12 Admit Card 2023 (OUT): Download BSEB Intermediate Annual Theory Exam Hall Ticket at inter23.biharboardonline.com

Bihar Board 12 Admit Card 2023 (OUT): As per the recent updates, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has issued the Bihar Board Intermediate admit card 2023 for annual theory examination. The respective school principals can download the Bihar Board 12 admit card 2023 at inter23.biharboardonline.com. They will have to use their user ID and password to download BSEB 12 admit card 2023.

The board has instructed the school authorities to download get it signed and distribute the Bihar board 12 admit card 2023 to students. The Bihar Board examinations for class 12 will be conducted from February 1 to 11, 2023. As of now, the BSEB 12 practical exams are being conducted till January 20, 2023.

Bihar Board 12 Admit Card 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

BSEB Tweet Regarding Release of Bihar Board 12 Admit Card 2023

Bihar Board Class 12 Dates 2023

Events Dates BSEB 12 admit card January 17, 2023 BSEB Inter practical exams January 10 to 20, 2023 Bihar board 12 exams February 1 to 11, 2023

How To Download Bihar Board 12 Admit Card 2023?

The final BSEB 12 admit card 2023 can be downloaded at inter23.biharboardonline.com. The respective school principals will have to download the Bihar Board Inter admit card 2023. They can go through the steps for complete information -

1st Step - Go to the official website - inter23.biharboardonline.com.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the notification - Bihar Board 12 admit card 2023.

3rd Step - On the new page, enter user ID and password.

4th Step - Now, submit the details.

5th Step - Bihar Board class 12 admit card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

6th Step - Take a print out, sign it and distribute the students.

What Details Will Be Mentioned on Bihar Board 12 Admit Card 2023?

After downloading the admit card of BSEB class 12, students must go through the details mentioned on it. As per the updates, the Bihar Board Inter hall ticket 2023 will likely to have the following information - name, nationality, photo, dates of birth and parents’ names, exam date, centre, timings, exam day instructions etc. BSEB class 12 exams will be conducted by following all the COVID-19 precautions. Students must ensure that their admit card is duly signed by the school's head and have the official stamp on it.

