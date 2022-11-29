    Calcutta University 4th Semester BA, B.Sc Results Announced, Check at caluniv.ac.in

    Calcutta University has released the 4th Semester Ba, B.Sc Results on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check the results through the link available here. 

    Updated: Nov 29, 2022 17:36 IST
    Calcutta University Semester Result
    Calcutta University Semester Result

    Calcutta University Semester Results 2022: Calcutta University has released the BA, B.Sc 4th Semester Exam Results. Those who have appeared for the 4th-semester examination can visit the official website of the university to check their exam results. 

    To check the CU 4th Semester Results students are required to visit the official website and enter the roll number in the link provided. The Calcutta University 4th semester results will contain the details of the students, their marks, and qualifying status of the students.

    Calcutta University 4th Semester BA, B.Sc Results 20922 are available on the official website - caluniv.ac.in. Candidates can also check the Calcutta University Ba, B.Sc 4th Semester Results through the link available here. 

    Official notification - Click Here

    Calcutta University 4th Semester Result - Click Here

    How to check Calcutta University BA/ B.Sc 4th Semester Results

    The link for candidates to check the Calcutta University 4th semester result is available on the official website of Calcutta Uiversity. Candidates can check the results by following the steps provided here.

    Step 1: Visit the Calcutta University official website

    Step 2: Click on the BA/ B.Sc Fourth Semester link provided

    Step 3: Enter the 12 Digit roll number in the result link given 

    Step 4: Download the Semester Result for further reference

    Details mentioned on the Calcutta University 4th Semester Results

    The Calcutta University BA/ B.Sc Fourth Semester results will contain the details of the student's exam details and marks secured. Candidates when checking the results must make sure that they cross-check the below-given information.

    • Name and Roll Number of the students
    • Name of the examination
    • Subjects appeared
    • Marks Secured
    • Minimum Marks required
    • Total Marks
    • Grade and Qualifying status

    Also Read: HP Govt School Principal announces Free Air, Rail trips for Exam Toppers

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories