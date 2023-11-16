Calicut University Result 2023 for Supplementary, Improvement Nov Exam Out, Check 1st Sem UOC Results Link Here

Calicut University Result 2023: The University of Calicut has announced the results of various undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Candidates who have appeared in 1st, 2nd and 3rd semester examinations can check their supplementary and improvement UOC results.uoc.ac.in. They are required to use their registration number to check Calicut University result.

The result has been announced for B.Com/BBA (CUCBCSS-UG), B.Com/BBA (CBCSS-UG) and B.Com-Prof, BHD (CUCBCSS UG) Regular/Supplementary/Improvement, B.Sc/BCA CBCSS-UG, third-semester B.Com Prof/BHD and B.Com/B.B.A at the official website.

Calicut University Result 2023 Links

Those who appeared for the exam can check the table to get the direct link to download UOC results marksheet:

Result Name Link First Semester B.Com/BBA (CUCBCSS-UG) Supplementary/Improvement Examination November 2022 Check Here First Semester B.Com/BBA (CUCBCSS-UG) Supplementary/Improvement Examination November 2022 2023-11-15 First Semester B.Com/BBA (CBCSS-UG) and B.Com-Prof,BHD (CUCBCSS UG) Regular/Supplementary/Improvement Examination November 2022 Check Here First Semester B.Sc/BCA CUCBCSS - UG Supplementary/Improvement examinations November 2022 Check Here First Semester B.Sc/BCA CBCSS-UG Regular/Supplementary/Improvement Examinations November 2022 Check Here

How To Download Calicut University Result 2023?

Candidates can check the UOC semester result in online mode at the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to download Calicut University result 2023:

Step 1: Go to the official website: uoc.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result tab

Step 4: A new page with UOC semester results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Find and click on the respective UOC result link

Step 6: On the login page, enter - registration number and security code

Step 7: The UOC result will appear on the screen

