  1. Home
  2. News
  3. AP ICET 2nd Counselling 2023 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Seat Allotment on Nov 22

AP ICET 2nd Counselling 2023 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Seat Allotment on Nov 22

AP ICET 2nd counselling 2023 registration window will be closed tomorrow: November 17, 2023. Eligible candidates must apply before the deadline. Check AP ICET 2nd phase counselling dates here.

jagran josh
Updated: Nov 16, 2023 11:54 IST
AP ICET 2nd Counselling 2023
AP ICET 2nd Counselling 2023

AP ICET 2nd Counselling 2023: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will end the registrations for the Integrated Common Entrance Test, ICET phase 2 tomorrow: November 17, 2023. Eligible candidates must apply on the official website: icet-sche.aptonline.in.

Candidates who could not get a seat in the previous round can apply for AP ICET phase 2 counselling 2023. According to the official schedule, the verification of documents will be done from November 16 to 18, 2023. Candidates can check out the complete schedule here.

AP ICET 2nd Counselling 2023 Registration Link

CLICK HERE

AP ICET Second Counselling Dates 2023

Check out the mandatory events below:

Events

Dates

AP ICET 2023 counselling registration begins

November 15, 2023

Last date of registration

November 17, 2023

Verification of uploaded documents

November 16 to 18, 2023

AP ICET 2023 web option selection

November 17 to 19, 2023

Change of web options

November 20, 2023

Allotment of seats

November 22, 2023

How to Register for AP ICET 2nd Counselling 2023?

Candidates can go through the following steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website: icet-sche.aptonline.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration link

Step 3: Submit the login details

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the form for reference

AP ICET 2nd Counselling 2023 Application Fee

Check out category-wise fees here:

Unreserved

Rs 1,200

SC, ST, and PwD

Rs 600

Also Read: AIBE 18 Applications Close Today, Fee Payment Until Nov 17
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023