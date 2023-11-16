AP ICET 2nd Counselling 2023 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Seat Allotment on Nov 22

AP ICET 2nd Counselling 2023: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will end the registrations for the Integrated Common Entrance Test, ICET phase 2 tomorrow: November 17, 2023. Eligible candidates must apply on the official website: icet-sche.aptonline.in.
Candidates who could not get a seat in the previous round can apply for AP ICET phase 2 counselling 2023. According to the official schedule, the verification of documents will be done from November 16 to 18, 2023. Candidates can check out the complete schedule here.
|
AP ICET 2nd Counselling 2023 Registration Link
AP ICET Second Counselling Dates 2023
Check out the mandatory events below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
AP ICET 2023 counselling registration begins
|
November 15, 2023
|
Last date of registration
|
November 17, 2023
|
Verification of uploaded documents
|
November 16 to 18, 2023
|
AP ICET 2023 web option selection
|
November 17 to 19, 2023
|
Change of web options
|
November 20, 2023
|
Allotment of seats
|
November 22, 2023
How to Register for AP ICET 2nd Counselling 2023?
Candidates can go through the following steps to apply:
Step 1: Visit the official website: icet-sche.aptonline.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration link
Step 3: Submit the login details
Step 4: Fill out the application form
Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee
Step 6: Submit the form for reference
AP ICET 2nd Counselling 2023 Application Fee
Check out category-wise fees here:
|
Unreserved
|
Rs 1,200
|
SC, ST, and PwD
|
Rs 600
