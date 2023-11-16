AP ICET 2nd Counselling 2023 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Seat Allotment on Nov 22

AP ICET 2nd Counselling 2023: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will end the registrations for the Integrated Common Entrance Test, ICET phase 2 tomorrow: November 17, 2023. Eligible candidates must apply on the official website: icet-sche.aptonline.in.

Candidates who could not get a seat in the previous round can apply for AP ICET phase 2 counselling 2023. According to the official schedule, the verification of documents will be done from November 16 to 18, 2023. Candidates can check out the complete schedule here.

AP ICET 2nd Counselling 2023 Registration Link CLICK HERE

AP ICET Second Counselling Dates 2023

Check out the mandatory events below:

Events Dates AP ICET 2023 counselling registration begins November 15, 2023 Last date of registration November 17, 2023 Verification of uploaded documents November 16 to 18, 2023 AP ICET 2023 web option selection November 17 to 19, 2023 Change of web options November 20, 2023 Allotment of seats November 22, 2023

How to Register for AP ICET 2nd Counselling 2023?

Candidates can go through the following steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website: icet-sche.aptonline.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration link

Step 3: Submit the login details

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the form for reference

AP ICET 2nd Counselling 2023 Application Fee

Check out category-wise fees here:

Unreserved Rs 1,200 SC, ST, and PwD Rs 600

