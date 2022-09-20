CAT 2022: Registration Last Day Tomorrow, Apply at iimcat.ac.in

CAT 2022 Registrations: Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore will be closing the registration and application window for CAT 2022 Examinations tomorrow - September 21, 2022. Candidates who wish to appear for the CAT 2022 Examinations scheduled for November 2022 can visit the official website until today to complete the Registration and application process for CAT.

The link for students to register for CAT 2022 exams is available on the official website - iimcat.ac.in. Students when applying for the CAT 2022 examinations must make sure that they check through the eligibility criteria and other details before completing the registration and application process.

When registering for CAT 2022 exams students also need to submit the CAT Registration fee through the link available on the official website. The application fee window will be displayed only after candidates fill in all the required data in the registration and application form.

CAT 2022 Registration - Direct Link

CAT 2022 Registration Process

The CAT 2022 Examination registration window will close today. Students who are yet to apply for the entrance exam can visit the official website or follow the steps given here to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Visit the CAT official website

Step 2: Click on the CAT 2022 Registration link available on the homepage

Step 3: Click on ‘New Registration’ and enter the required details in the link provided

Step 4: Login using the registration details and complete the CAT 2022 application form

Step 5: Upload all required documents and scanned copies in the link provided

Step 6: Submit the CAT 2022 Application Fee through the fee payment gateway

Step 7: Click on the final submission link and submit the application form

Documents to be uploaded in CAT 2022 Applications

The CAT 2022 Registration link will close today. Candidates applying for the CAT 2022 examinations can check below the list of documents required to be submitted when applying for the CAT 2022 exams.

Class 10 and 12 Certificates

Scanned copy of Passport Size Photograph and Signature

Academic Certificates (Graduation)

Work Experience (If any)

Category Certificate (If applicable)

After the CAT 2022 Registration window closes, candidates will be able to make corrections in the application form when the application correction window is opened. Those who wish to make changes in the application form can visit the website and log in using the credentials within the stipulated time to make the necessary changes.

