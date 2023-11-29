CAT 2023 Answer Key Expected Tomorrow at iimcat.ac.in, Check Details Here

CAT Answer Key 2023: The Indian Institute of Management is expected to release the CAT 2023 official answer key tomorrow, November 30, 2023. The CAT Exams were conducted on November 26, 2023. Students who have appeared for the CAT 2023 exams will be able to check the answer key through the link provided on the official website.

The official announcement for the release of the CAT 2023 answer key is yet to be made. According to previous year trends, the CAT answer key is expected shortly after the exams are conducted. Students must note that the CAT 2023 answer key will be made available in a PDF format as per the slots. Candidates who appeared in each slot will be able to check the individual answer key through the link provided on the website.

The CAT 2023 answer key will be available on the official website - iimcat.ac.in. Detailed notification regarding the release of the CAT answer key and the objection window will be made available on the official website soon.

CAT 2023 Answer Key Date and Time

The official answer key for the CAT 2023 exam is expected to be released soon. This year out of 3.28 lakh registered candidates around 2.88 lakh appeared for the exam. The overall attendance was approximately 88%. The official date and time for the release of the CAT 2023 answer key is expected soon.

How to Check CAT 2023 Answer Key

Candidates can follow the below given steps to check the CAT 2023 answer key

Step 1: Visit the official website of CAT 2023

Step 2: Click on the CAT answer key link

Step 3: Login using the application id and password

Step 4: The slot wise answer key will be displayed

Step 5: Download the answer key for further reference

CAT 2023 Objection Window

After the release of the CAT 2023 official answer key, candidates will be provided a weeks time to raise objections on the provisional answer key. In case of any doubts and clarifications regarding the answers provided, students can visit the objection window to raise concerns. The objections raised will be taken into consideration following which the final answer key will be released. Sortly after the CAT result 2023 will be announced. The CAT 2023 results are expected to be released mid December 2023.

