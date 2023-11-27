CAT Answer Key 2023 Official: IIM CAT Answer Key Date And Time Expected Soon at iimcat.ac.in

CAT 2023 Answer Key: The Indian Institute of Management, IIM Lucknow has concluded the Common Admission Test, CAT 2023. Now, candidates who appeared in the exam are eagerly waiting for the release of the answer key at iimcat.ac.in. IIM CAT 2023 answer key is expected to be published in the 1st week of December. Candidates can download the answer key by entering their login credentials.

Aspirants who appeared in CAT 2023 slots 1, 2, or 3 can calculate their percentiles with the help of the IIM CAT 2023 answer key. Soon after the release, the slot-wise answer key will be available here. Along with the answer key, they can also download the CAT response sheet 2023.

CAT 2023 Answer Key Date and Time

Candidates can check out the schedule for publication of the IIM CAT 2023 answer key below:

Date 1st week of December, 2023 (expected) Time —

CAT 2023 Answer Key: Download Links (Slot 1, 2 and 3)

Check out the links for downloading the slot-wise provisional answer key below:

Slot Download Link CAT Slot 1 Answer Key CLICK HERE CAT Slot 2 Answer Key CLICK HERE CAT Slot 3 Answer Key CLICK HERE

How to Download CAT 2023 Answer Key?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to access:

Step 1: Visit the official website: iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the candidate login tab

Step 3: Key in CAT registration ID and password

Step 4: CAT answer key 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: View and download the answer key

Step 6: Use the candidate response tab to download the CAT response sheet 2023

Details Mentioned on CAT 2023 Answer Key

Check out the important information written on the provisional key below:

Candidate’s name

Registration number

Exam date and timings

Exam centre

Questions

Type of questions

Status

Correct option/ answer

CAT Marking Scheme 2023

Check out the assessment scheme below:

Marking scheme MCQs Non-MCQs Correct answer 3 marks will be awarded 3 marks will be awarded Incorrect answer 1 mark will be deducted No negative marking Unanswered questions No marks will be given No marks will be awarded

How to Calculate Scores Using the CAT 2023 Answer Key?

Check out the following directions:

If a candidate answers 30 questions correctly on the exam, as indicated in the CAT 2023 answer key, their score will be 30x3, or 90 marks. They will receive a score of 10x-1= -10 if they answered 10 questions incorrectly in the exam. Thus, the candidate will have received a total of 90-10= 80 CAT marks.

CAT Percentile Calculator

CAT percentile = [1 - {rank/total students}] * 100

