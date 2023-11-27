CAT Answer Key 2023 Official: IIM CAT Answer Key Date And Time Expected Soon at iimcat.ac.in

CAT 2023 Answer Key: The Indian Institute of Management, IIM Lucknow has concluded the Common Admission Test, CAT 2023. Now, candidates who appeared in the exam are eagerly waiting for the release of the answer key at iimcat.ac.in. IIM CAT 2023 answer key is expected to be published in the 1st week of December. Candidates can download the answer key by entering their login credentials.
Aspirants who appeared in CAT 2023 slots 1, 2, or 3 can calculate their percentiles with the help of the IIM CAT 2023 answer key. Soon after the release, the slot-wise answer key will be available here. Along with the answer key, they can also download the CAT response sheet 2023.
CAT 2023 Answer Key Date and Time
Candidates can check out the schedule for publication of the IIM CAT 2023 answer key below:
|
Date
|
1st week of December, 2023 (expected)
|
Time
|
—
CAT 2023 Answer Key: Download Links (Slot 1, 2 and 3)
Check out the links for downloading the slot-wise provisional answer key below:
|
Slot
|
Download Link
|
CAT Slot 1 Answer Key
|
CAT Slot 2 Answer Key
|
CAT Slot 3 Answer Key
How to Download CAT 2023 Answer Key?
Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to access:
Step 1: Visit the official website: iimcat.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the candidate login tab
Step 3: Key in CAT registration ID and password
Step 4: CAT answer key 2023 will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: View and download the answer key
Step 6: Use the candidate response tab to download the CAT response sheet 2023
Details Mentioned on CAT 2023 Answer Key
Check out the important information written on the provisional key below:
- Candidate’s name
- Registration number
- Exam date and timings
- Exam centre
- Questions
- Type of questions
- Status
- Correct option/ answer
CAT Marking Scheme 2023
Check out the assessment scheme below:
|
Marking scheme
|
MCQs
|
Non-MCQs
|
Correct answer
|
3 marks will be awarded
|
3 marks will be awarded
|
Incorrect answer
|
1 mark will be deducted
|
No negative marking
|
Unanswered questions
|
No marks will be given
|
No marks will be awarded
How to Calculate Scores Using the CAT 2023 Answer Key?
Check out the following directions:
- If a candidate answers 30 questions correctly on the exam, as indicated in the CAT 2023 answer key, their score will be 30x3, or 90 marks.
- They will receive a score of 10x-1= -10 if they answered 10 questions incorrectly in the exam.
- Thus, the candidate will have received a total of 90-10= 80 CAT marks.
CAT Percentile Calculator
CAT percentile = [1 - {rank/total students}] * 100
