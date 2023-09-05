CAT 2023 Registrations To Close On Sept 13, Check Application Process, Eligibility Criteria Here

CAT 2023 Registrations: IIM Lucknow will close the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 registration and application window next week. According to the given dates, the last date for candidates to submit their IIM CAT 2023 registrations is September 13, 2023. Candidates eligible to apply for the CAT 2023 entrance exams can visit the official website for CAT to complete the registration and application process.

CAT registrations are mandatory in order for students to appear for the management entrance exam. Since just a week remains for the completion of the CAT 2023 registrations, candidates who are yet to submit their applications can visit the official website within the given time and complete the online registration and application process.

The IIM CAT 2023 registration link is available on the official website - iimcat.ac.in. Students can also find below the registration and application process, application fee, and other details.

CAT 2023 - Click Here

CAT 2023 Eligibility Criteria

The following is the eligibility criteria for candidates applying for the CAT 2023 entrance exam

Candidates applying must have a bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent CGPA

Candidates from the reserved category must score a minimum of 45% marks.

Those in the final year of their bachelor's degree are eligible to apply for the CAT 2023 exams. Such candidates however if selected will be allowed to join the programme provisionally only if they submit the required certificates from the principal/registrar of their university/institution

How to Register for IIM CAT 2023

The CAT 2023 registration link is available on the official website. To register for the management entrance exam, it is mandatory for candidates to have a valid email id and mobile number, the email id and mobile number is to be entered in the registration link along with other details. Candidates can check the steps provided below to complete the CAT 2023 registration and application process.

Step 1: Visit the official CAT 2023 website

Step 2: Click on the new registration link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required details and complete the registration process

Step 4: Use the credentials to login and fill the application form

Step 5: Enter the details in the fields provided

Step 6: Upload the scanned copies of photograph, signature and other required documents

Step 7: Submit the application fee through the fee payment link provided

Step 8: Save the filled application form and click on submit

CAT 2023 Application Fee

Category Fee General category Rs. 2400/- Reserved category Rs. 1200/-

