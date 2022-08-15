CBSE 10th, 12th Compartmental Exam 2022 Admit Card Released at cbse.gov.in, parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in

CBSE Compartmental Exam 2022 Admit Card (OUT): As per the latest update, the CBSE 10th, 12th Compartmental Exam 2022 Admit Card has been released by the board. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the CBSE Admit Card for the upcoming compartmental exams for all the students who had registered to appear for the examination recently. Now, Class 10th and 12th Students, who have applied for CBSE Compartment Exam 2022 can get their individual hall tickets for the examination by contacting their school administrators or principals for the same.

CBSE 10th, 12th Compartmental Admit Cards 2022 Available at School Login

As per the details available right now, the CBSE Compartmental Admit Cards 2022 have been released online at School Login and can be downloaded only by school principals or administrators. To access and download CBSE 10th, 12th Compartmental Admit Card 2022, school administrators need to log onto cbse website or the Pariksha Sangam portal at - cbse.gov.in and parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in. Alternatively, a direct link to download the hall ticket for CBSE Compartmental Exam 2022 is also placed below:

Download CBSE Compartmental Exam 2022 Admit Card - Direct Link (Available Now)

How to download CBSE Compartmental Exam Admit Card 2022 at School Login?

As reported earlier, the CBSE 10th and 12th Class Admit Cards 2022 for the compartmental exam have been released at school login and can only be accessed by school administrators or principals. After reaching the CBSE’s Pariksha Sangam Portal, school administrators need to locate and click on link for ‘Pre-Exam Activities’. In the next step, they need to click on ‘Admit Card, Centre Material for Comptt Exam 2022’ link.

On the following page, they would be required to enter their User ID, Password and Security Pin displayed on the screen. In response, the CBSE 10th, 12th Compartmental Exam 2022 hall ticket for all the students registered from the school will be available for download. After downloading the CBSE Compartmental Exam 2022 admit cards, school administrators need to take printout of the same, put school stamp and principal’s signature before handing them over to the concerned candidates.

Also Read: TS PGECET Answer Key 2022 (OUT): Download TS PGECET Answer Key and Response Sheets at pgecet.tsche.ac.in