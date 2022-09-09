CBSE 10th Compartmental Results 2022 (Declared): Check CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result at results.cbse.nic.in

CBSE 10th Compartmental Result 2022 (OUT): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the CBSE class 10th compartment result 2022 in online mode. Those who appeared in the exam can check the CBSE 10th Compartment result by visiting the official websites - cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. Students will have to use their login credentials - roll number, school number and admit card number to check the CBSE 12th compartment results 2022.

The digital marksheet, pass certificate and migration certificate of CBSE can be accessed through DigiLocker after a few days of result announcement. Also, the information about CBSE 10th compartment result 2022 has been shared with the schools as well for the Regular students. Private candidates can check the official website for latest updates.

How To Check CBSE 10th Compartmental Result 2022?

CBSE has released the CBSE compartment result 2022 for class 10th today on 9th September in online mode. To check the 10th result, students will have to visit the official website - cbseresults.nic.in and on the homepage, they need to click on - Secondary School Compartment Examination (Class X) Results 2022 - Announced on 9th September 2022. A login window will appear on the screen, the students will have to enter their CBSE compartment exam roll number, school number and admit card number and submit the same.

The CBSE class 10th compartment result will appear on the screen. Board will provide a combined marksheet cum passing certificate to all the compartment category candidates who have been declared pass in the compartment exam at the time of declaration of the result itself.

CBSE Official Notice Regarding Class 12th Certificates on DigiLocker

Recently CBSE released a circular stating that certain universities asked students to submit their migration certificates in printed form and the board has urged HEIs to accept digital documents. CBSE informed that digital Marksheet cum Passing certificate and Migration certificate issued digitally to the students are duly signed by the Controller of Examinations and are valid.

Also Read: Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed, Check Schedule here