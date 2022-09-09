Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed, Check Schedule here

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022: Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result Dates have been announced by State Education Minister BC Nagesh. According to the announcement made, the Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2022 will be declared on September 12, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check the 2nd PUC Supplementary Results at karresults.nic.in.

According to the twitter notification released, the Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2022 will be announced at 11 AM on September 12, 2022. Candidates can check the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result through the link available on the official website. Students are required to enter the Registration number in the result link provided.

How to check Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 will be available on the official result portal of Karnataka Department of Pre-University Education. Students can follow the steps provided below to check the 2nd PUC Supplementary Results 2022.

Step 1: Visit the Karnataka 2nd PUC official website

Step 2: Click on the 2nd PUC Supplementary Result link

Step 3: Enter the Registration number on the link provided

Step 4: Download the Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2022 for further reference

Karnataka Board had released the 2nd PUC Results 2022 on June 18, 2022. The board had recorded a pass percentage of 61.88%. Shortly after the results were declared, the board conducted the supplementary examinations for students who were unable to secure the required marks in the first attempt.

Also Read: CUET Answer Key 2022 (OUT): NTA releases CUET UG Answer Key at cuet.samarth.ac.in, Raise Objection by 10th Sept