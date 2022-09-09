    Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed, Check Schedule here

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Results date and time 2022 have been confirmed by officials. Students who have appeared for the supplementary exams can check the results through the link provided on the official website. 

    Updated: Sep 9, 2022 08:42 IST
    Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result
    Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022: Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result Dates have been announced by State Education Minister BC Nagesh. According to the announcement made, the Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2022 will be declared on September 12, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check the 2nd PUC Supplementary Results at karresults.nic.in.

    According to the twitter notification released, the Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2022 will be announced at 11 AM on September 12, 2022. Candidates can check the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result through the link available on the official website. Students are required to enter the Registration number in the result link provided. 

    How to check Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022

    The Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 will be available on the official result portal of Karnataka Department of Pre-University Education. Students can follow the steps provided below to check the 2nd PUC Supplementary Results 2022. 

    Step 1: Visit the Karnataka 2nd PUC official website

    Step 2: Click on the 2nd PUC Supplementary Result link

    Step 3: Enter the Registration number on the link provided

    Step 4: Download the Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2022 for further reference

    Karnataka Board had released the 2nd PUC Results 2022 on June 18, 2022. The board had recorded a pass percentage of 61.88%. Shortly after the results were declared, the board conducted the supplementary examinations for students who were unable to secure the required marks in the first attempt. 

    Also Read: CUET Answer Key 2022 (OUT): NTA releases CUET UG Answer Key at cuet.samarth.ac.in, Raise Objection by 10th Sept

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories