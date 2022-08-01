    CBSE 10th French Textbook show J&K Not as Part of India, Board issues clarification, says textbook phased out in 2014

    CBSE 10th French Textbook Row: CBSE Board has issued a clarification over its stands on CBSE 10th French Textbook which shows Jammu and Kashmir State as not part of Indian Territories. The Board has said that the text book has been phased out in 2014 and is not part of the core syllabus.

    CBSE 10th French Textbook without J&K Map

    CBSE 10th French Textbook Row: Recently, a row had broken out on social media platform Twitter, when a user shared an image of CBSE Class 10 French Subject Textbook whose cover showed J&K as not an integral part of India. The Twitter handle by the name of ‘The Legal Rights Observatory’ has shared an image of CBSE 10th Class Textbook for French Subject, which shows map of India without Jammu and Kashmir. The group has also sought clarification from CBSE Board about its stand on the matter and if it considered Jammu and Kashmir to be an integral part of Indian territories or not. Following the original tweet going viral on multiple platforms; several other people have also reached out to CBSE Board, seeking clarification on the matter.

    CBSE clarifies Textbook Phased Out in 2014

    After the tweet regarding CBSE Class 10 French Textbook showing J&K outside Indian borders went viral, the board has issued a quick clarification on the matter. In response, CBSE Board has issued a clarification tweet saying that cover page of the French textbook which is being shared online is of an old book which was phased out from students’ syllabus in 2014. CBSE Spokesperson Rama Sharma also issued a statement clarifying the board’s stand on the matter. Ms Sharma said that “The cover page of the class X French Textbook which inadvertently shows wrong map is from an earlier phased out edition of 2014 of the textbook. The revised version is available at CBSE website.”

    Upon further inquiry of the matter, it was found that the CBSE Board did in fact issued a revised CBSE Class 10 French textbook in 2014. The text book was developed and published under the aegis of Academics and Training Wing, Central Board of Secondary Education. The revised text book which is currently in use is the 4th Edition and it can be found on the official website - cbseacademic.nic.in.

