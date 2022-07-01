CBSE 10th Result 2022 Date & Time: CBSE Board to be declared CBSE Class 10 Result on this date at cbse.nic.in

CBSE 10th Result 2022, CBSE Class 10th Result Date & Time: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 10 result date and time soon at cbseresults.nic.in. The board will be announcing the CBSE 10th Term 2 results and the final result for the students. As per the media reports, CBSE is likely to be released in July 2022. However, there has been no confirmation regarding the CBSE class 10th result date.

This year, the board conducted the CBSE class 10th exam in two terms.

CBSE term 1 board exams were held in December 2021, while the term 2 exams were held in April - May 2022. The board will declare the consolidated CBSE results 2022 considering the marks secured in term 1 and term 2 soon.

CBSE 10th Result 2022 Date & Time

Going as per media reports, as for CBSE 10th result 2022, the board might announce the same soon in July. For the last few years, CBSE is releasing the result date only a couple of hours ahead of the result declaration via a tweet or an official notification. Therefore, it is expected that CBSE might release the notification in the upcoming books.

Final Compilation of CBSE 10th Result 2022

The CBSE Class 10th exam was held in two terms this time, the board has not yet announced the final criteria for calculating and compiling the final results. The Term 1 exam was held in an objective-based format, the CBSE 10th Term 2 exam was held offline in which students had to answer subjective questions. This decision is causing a delay in the CBSE 10th result declaration process.

Single Marksheet for CBSE 10th Result with Term 1 and Term 2 Marks

As per recent media reports, the officials have confirmed that a combined mark sheet will be released for CBSE 10th Term 1 and Term 2 results. It will be not divided into term-wise performance. The final CBSE class 10th marksheet will only have break up of theory and internal exams and not Term 1 and Term 2 performance. This year, around 21 lakh students appeared for CBSE 10 exams.