CBSE 10th Result 2022 Date: CBSE to Issue Single Mark Sheet with Term 1, Term 2 Marks, Get Details Here

CBSE 10th Result 2022 Date: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the class 10th result date soon. As per the lastest update, CBSE 10th result evaluation process has been completed across the centres. Also, the marks have been sent for final compilation of CBSE class 10th result 2022. As per updates, the officials have also confirmed that single mark sheet will be released for CBSE Term 1 and Term 2 results. It will be a combined CBSE class 10th mark sheet.

Once released, students will be able to check the same on the official website - cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. Apart from this, the CBSE mark sheet will also be available on the DigiLocker app and the website - digilocker.gov.in. Like last year, the result may also be available on the UMANG app and via SMS.

Combined Marksheet for CBSE 10th Result with Term 1 and Term 2 Marks

Going as per media reports, the officials have confirmed that single mark sheet will be released for CBSE Term 1 and Term 2 result. The officials have shared that CBSE mark sheets will have combined and final result for the student. It will be not divided into term-wise performance. The final mark sheet will only have break up of theory and internal exams and not Term 1 and Term 2 performance. According to media reports, the experts have also suggested that the board is not likely to give break up of both the terms.

Updates on CBSE 10th Result 2022 Date

As of now, the CBSE officials have not yet released any date for the announcement of the CBSE 10th results. As per the latest updates shared by the CBSE official, it is likely to be released by end of June or first week of July 2022. However, there has been no confirmation regarding the CBSE class 10th result date.