CBSE Term 2 Result 2022 Date Confirmed?: CBSE Board 10th Result Likely on 4th July, 12th Results on 10th July

    CBSE Term 2 Result 2022 Date Confirmed?: As lakhs of students await CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Date, rumours and speculations around CBSE Term 2 Result 2022 Date have started doing the rounds on social media platforms. Get Latest updates on CBSE Board Class 10 and Class 12 Results 2022 Date Here.

    Updated: Jun 29, 2022 13:36 IST
    CBSE Term 2 Result 2022 Date Confirmed?: When will CBSE Board declare CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022? This is the question that has been dominating the hearts and minds of lakhs of students for nearly two months now. While the CBSE Board has been silent about CBSE Term 2 Result 2022, several media agencies and academic sources have been hinting at a possible declaration date for the 10th, 12th Results 2022. The latest report coming from CBSE HQ in Delhi has hinted that the CBSE 10th Result 2022 can be expected to be declared by 4th July 2022. The same report also claims that the CBSE 12th Result 2022 is likely to be declared by 10th July 2022. Students should note that this is merely an estimation and that the final date or an exact date for the CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 will be notified by the board soon through an official notification.

    CBSE to Declare Final Results for Term 1, Term 2 Exams

    CBSE Board held the CBSE 10th and 12th Exam 2022 is the bifurcated format in two Terms. The Term 1 Exam was held in December 2021 while the Term 2 Exam was held in April - May 2022. The CBSE Board Result 2022 which is expected now will be the final result and it will consist of marks scored by the students in Term 1 as well as Term 2 Exam.

    CBSE Result 2022 Term 1, Term 2 Weightage

    The final CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 which is likely to be declared soon will be based on the unique formula which covers marks from both the term exams. So far, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not notified any specific formula or weightage for the Term 1 and Term 2 marks but generally, it is believed that the board will follow the 40:40:20 formula where 40% weightage will be given to CBSE Term 1 Results, the next 40% weightage will be given to Term 2 Results while the rest 20% marks will be awarded based on Internal Assessment, Project work and practical exams.

