CBSE 10th Results 2022: Students urge board to #BestofEitherTerms Exam Marks as Final Result, Get Details Here

CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) completed Class 10 Board Exam 2022 on 24th May 2022. It is expected that the board will announce the CBSE 10th term 2 result 2022 soon. After the conduction of exam, a large number of students are demanding a different evaluation method for the preparation of board exam.

CBSE CBSE Class 10 students took to social media with hashtag #BestofEitherTerms demanding the board to use their best scores in Term 1 and Term 2 exams to prepare the results. Earlier the students were apprehensive about appearing for exams and had demanded the online exams as well, but the plea was rejected by the Apex Court.

Students Demand #BestOfEitherTerms

As per reports, over 21 lakh students appeared for the CBSE Class 10 exams which began on 26th April. Soon after the exam got over, ‘Best of Either Terms Subject Wise’ is trending all over social media. Not only CBSE but several state board students have also joined the trend. Stating that ‘Best of Either Terms Subject Wise’ is the ideal evaluation method to release board results.

A CBSE student tweeted, “We want cbse term 2 result by best of either terms. We don't want 50:50....30:70....20:80, For cbse 2021-2022 batch. We want justice for term 2 2021- 22.”

We want justice for term 2 2021- 22 #CBSE #BestOfEitherTerms #cbseterm2 #cbseboardexams2022 #cbseresult. — Krish Raj (@KrishRa86954855) May 26, 2022

Another student tweeted, “it's a humble request plz consider the marks of best terms ie either term 1 or term 2 in which the students have obtained more marks should be taken into consideration to make the final result hence in this way every student will be satisfy.”

it's a humble request plz consider the marks of best terms ie either term 1 or term 2 in which the students have obtained more marks should be taken into consideration to make the final result hence in this way every student will be satisfy#BestOfEitherTerms — Deeia (@rosebell2004) May 18, 2022

All India JEE-NEET Students Association (AIJNSA) Backs #BestOfEitherTerms

As per reports, Himanshu Borah Founder & President of AIJNSA (All India JEE NEET Students Association) has backed students' demand for the best of either term subject-wise. He stated that "Today, we submitted the best of either term representation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and the CBSE board. Our only request is that these students be given a chance."

CBSE Term 1 and Term 2 Exam 2022

This year the CBSE 10 exams were conducted in two terms. The term 1 exams were held in December 2021. When the CBSE Term 1 results were announced, the board indicated that the weightage of Term 1 and Term 2 was not determined. The board has yet not announced how they will be preparing the final CBSE results and so, students are demanding #BestOfEitherTerms.

CBSE Class 10th Result 2022

As per reports, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the evaluation process for CBSE Term 2 results 2022. As per media reports, the teachers have already started checking the answer sheets with a target to complete the same on time. As of now, the board has not released any official date for the declaration of the term 2 results, though it is expected that the CBSE 10th result will be released soon.

