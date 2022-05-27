GSEB HSC General Stream Result 2022 Soon, Gujarat Board SSC Results by 10th June, Check at gseb.org

GSEB HSC General Result 2022 Date Update: Even as lakhs of students wait for Gujarat Board Results 2022, there has been no official announcement about dates for the GSEB HSC General Result 2022 and Gujarat SSC Result 2022. Following the announcement of the 12th Science Stream Results, the Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary (GSEB) has been completely tight-lipped about any other information about Class 10 and 12 General Stream Results. This complete silence on part of the Gujarat Board left students baffled who are unable to get any reliable information regarding when Gujarat Board Results will be announced.

GSEB HSC General, SSC Result 2022 Expected Dates

However, in one positive development recently, the sources close to the Gujarat Board have hinted that the GSEB SSC Result 2022 is likely to be declared after 10th June 2022. Local media reports have hinted that the Gujarat Board 10th Result 2022 for SSC Exams will be announced on 15th June 2022. In another interesting update, the GSEB HSC General Stream Result 2022 for Class 12 students is expected sooner than that, most likely in the first week of June 2022 itself. However, students should keep in mind that these are just tentative and speculative dates and have not been confirmed by the GSEB. Soon, Gujarat Board is expected to announce GSEB HSC General, SSC Result 2022 Dates on its official website gseb.org. Until then, students can register themselves at the below-given links to get the latest updates and news about Gujarat 10th Result 2022 and Gujarat 12th General Stream Result 2022.

Get GSEB HSC General Stream Result 2022 Updates - Register Here

Get GSEB SSC General Stream Result 2022 Updates - Register Here

14 Lakh Students Await GSEB HSC General and SSC Results

According to the data shared by Gujarat Board, for the 2022 session, the number of students appearing for the GSEB HSC General Stream Exam 2022 and Gujarat SSC Exam 2022 has fallen drastically. This year, 5.8 lakh fewer students have enrolled in Class X and XII board exams which were held in March 2022. In terms of the class-wise break-up, GSEB SSC Result 2022 for Class 10 is expected by 9.72 lakh students which stood at 14.3 lakhs last year. On similar lines, for GSEB HSC General Stream Result 2022, the number of students has fallen from 5.42 lakh in 2021 to 4.26 lakh.

Board and Class No of Students in 2021 No of Students in 2022 GSEB HSC General Stream Exam 5.42 Lakh 4.26 Lakh GSEB SSC Exam 14.3 Lakh 9.72 Lakh

Also Read: GSEB Gujarat Board Result 2022: Schools to be penalized, face deduction in grants over SSC, HSC Results