CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2022 To Be Declared Soon, Check CBSE Class 12th Results at cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2022 (Soon): As per the recent updates, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to soon declare the class 12th compartment result in online mode. As per media reports, the CBSE compartment result might be announced by this month, however, the official confirmation is still awaited. Students will be able to check their CBSE 12th compartment results on the official website - cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

Students will have to use their login credentials to check the CBSE 12th compartment results 2022. The digital marksheet, pass certificate and migration certificate of CBSE can be accessed through DigiLocker after a few days of result announcement. This year, the Central Board of Secondary Education conducted the CBSE Class 12 compartment 2022 exam on 23rd August 2022.

How To Check CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2022?

CBSE compartment result 2022 will be declared in the online mode only. They will have to visit the official website - cbseresults.nic.in and on the homepage, they need to click on CBSE 12th Compartment Result. A login window will appear on the screen, the students will have to enter their CBSE compartment exam roll number, school number and centre number and submit the same.

Apart from the above method, students can also check their CBSE compartment result class 12th via SMS, IVRS, DigiLocker, etc. The CBSE Compartment result 2022 for Class 12 will appear on the screen. Download and keep it safe for further reference until the final mark sheet is released.

What Details Will Be Mentioned in the CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2022?

As per the information available, the CBSE class 12th compartment result will likely to have the following information - student’s name, roll number, mother's name, father's name, school name, subject code, subject (appeared for), marks secured, total marks and grade of the students.

What after CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2022?

After the release of the compartment result, the students should collect the original mark sheets from their respective schools. Also, students who fail the CBSE 12th compartment exams will be treated as - FAIL and they have to repeat the entire Class 12th year. All the students who have qualified in the exam will be able to apply for undergraduate courses in various courses.

