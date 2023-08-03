CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2023: Delhi Govt Schools Witnesses Rise in Pass Percentage

  1. Home
CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2023: Delhi government schools have witnessed an increase in the passing percentage in the overall class 12th board compartment results. Check the details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 3, 2023 12:17 IST
CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2023: The CBSE board has declared class 12th supply exam results on August 1, 2023, online. According to the released data, this year, a total of 1,20,742 students have appeared for the compartment exams and 57,331 students passed the exam. The overall passing percentage stands at 47.5 percent, while girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 50.80%, and whereas 45.7% of boys cleared the improvement exams. 

The Delhi government schools have registered an increase in the passing percentage in the overall class 12th board compartment results. The pass percentage rise from 91.59% to 94.18%, reports added.

CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2023: Number of Students Registered and Appeared 

Girls outshined boys by scoring a pass percentage of 50.80% while 45.7% of boys have passed the CBSE board class 12th improvement exams this year. Check the details given in the table below:

Gender

Registered

Appeared

Boys

80,442

78,612

Girls

42,974

42,130

Total number of students 

1,23,416

1,20,742

As per the Delhi government, 10,601 students of government schools appeared in the CBSE class 12 supply exams, out of which 5,899 students passed the test, the reports further added.

CBSE 12th Compartment 2023 Result Statistics

Students can check the result statistics in the table mentioned below:

Category 

% of students improved their performance

% of students whose performance has gone down

% of students whose performance remains the same

Improvement

59%

35%

6%

