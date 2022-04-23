CBSE 12th Syllabus 2023: Only 15% Reduction in Physics, Business Studies Syllabus restored 100%, Get CBSE Syllabus Analysis Here

CBSE 12th Syllabus 2023 Analysis: Along with discontinuing term-wise board exams, the CBSE Board released the revised CBSE 12th Syllabus 2023 for the next academic session. While some changes were expected in the CBSE 12th Syllabus 2023 in accordance with the ‘single board exam’, the board has introduced quite significant changes including nearly ending the rationalization policy. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) seems to put an end to the syllabus reduction policy for Class 12 students which were introduced in 2020 due to the pandemic. The analysis of CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2023 released for the board exam for next year showcases minimum or no rationalization for a majority of the subjects.

30% Reduction in CBSE 12th Syllabus Restored

A brief analysis of the CBSE 12th Syllabus 2023 released by the board revels that the Class 12 Board Exam Syllabus for different subjects has been revised but not reduced as was done for the last two years. In 2022 when the pandemic hit India, CBSE decided to reduce the overall syllabus for CBSE Board Exam 2022 by 30% as a measure to help students who were impacted due to school closures. The newly released syllabus for the upcoming exam has been revised but has largely not been cut.

In fact, for a few key subjects like Physics, an initial comparison against the previous year’s curriculum reveals that only 15% of the syllabus has been reduced. On the other hand, for the commerce-related subject Business Studies, the syllabus has been restored completely back to its original state. The subject-wise analysis of CBSE 12th Syllabus 2023 released by the board is given below:

English Core Subject: CBSE 12th English syllabus has been reduced or rationalized by merely 5% as compared to 30% done last year. The majority of the changes include bringing key chapters and poetry sections back to the English Core Subject Syllabus which will be the prime focus of the paper next year.

CBSE 12th English syllabus has been reduced or rationalized by merely 5% as compared to 30% done last year. The majority of the changes include bringing key chapters and poetry sections back to the English Core Subject Syllabus which will be the prime focus of the paper next year. Physics : Another key subject for Class 12 students in Physics, which has also seen significant changes in terms of rationalization of the syllabus. As compared to the 30% cut last year, the CBSE 12th Physics syllabus has been changed by only about 15%. A few topics or chapters added back to the CBSE Physics syllabus are Electrostatics and Magnetism & Matter.

Business Studies: Another key subject that has seen significant changes in terms of the syllabus as compared to last year is Business Students. The CBSE 12th Business Studies Syllabus has been restored completely with 100% of the topics and chapters being part of the curriculum.

Chemistry : For Class 12 students, Chemistry is one of the most important and scoring subjects when it comes to CBSE 12th Exam. In terms of the revised syllabus, CBSE has surprised students and teachers alike by further reducing CBSE 12th Chemistry Syllabus 2023. Some topics related to Solid State have been removed from the curriculum while a few others related to Solutions and Electrochemistry have been added to it.

Mathematics : CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Syllabus has largely remained unchanged from last year. Interestingly, a few chapters have been added back to it while a few others that were part of the curriculum last year have been removed.

Accountancy: Another commerce stream subject which is important for class 12 students has seen key changes as well. The Class 12 Accounts syllabus has an entire unit on Accounting for Non-Profit organisation been removed.

In the overall analysis of CBSE 12th Syllabus 2023, the majority of the subjects have seen more chapters and topics being added back and very few subjects have seen any further reduction, with exception of Chemistry. Students are advised to download the complete revised CBSE Board Syllabus 2023 from the official website - cbseacademic.nic.in.

