CBSE Board Exam 2023 Assessment Scheme Released, Know Revised Exam Pattern for Single Annual CBSE Board Exam Here

CBSE Board Exam 2023 Assessment Scheme Released: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released an important update for the next year’s annual board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 students. In its latest circular, the Board has outlined the Assessment and Evaluation Practices for the Annual CBSE Board Exam 2022-23. The key highlight of the CBSE Board Exam 2023 Assessment Scheme is that the evaluation matrix has been aligned with Competency-Based Education. In line with this, the annual board exams for the forthcoming sessions will have a greater number of Competency-Based Questions or questions that assess the application of concepts in real-life/ unfamiliar situations will be part of the question paper.

Only Single Board Exam, Term-wise Exams Scrapped

As per the assessment policy released by the CBSE Board, for the 2022-23 session, the board plans to scrap the Two Term, Split Exam Policy which was adopted last year in the wake of the exceptional circumstances of the pandemic. The circular shared by the CBSE Board says that for the 2022-23 year, the board plans to hold only one term or one board exam which will be held at the end of the academic session. The exam would be based on the CBSE Curriculum 2022-23 and it will consist of questions from the complete syllabus published on the board’s website.

CBSE Board Exam 2023 Assessment Scheme - Click Here for Details

CBSE Board Assessment Scheme for 2022-23: Revised Exam Pattern

As per the evaluation and assessment policy document released by the CBSE Board, the exam pattern for the annual board exams has been revised by the board. For the 2022-23 session, the CBSE Board Class 10 Exam Question Paper will consist of 40% of MCQs - Multiple Choice Questions, 20% weightage would be given to Competency-Based Questions, and the final 40% of the questions will be based on subjective or short/long answer type questions. For the Class 12 Board Exam, the break-up of the question mix would be 30% Competency-Based Questions, 20% Objective type MCQs while 50% weightage would be accorded to Long/short answers.

Question Type Class 10 Class 12 MCQs 40% 30% Competency-Based Questions 20% 20% Long/Short Questions 40% 50%

To help students understand the revised exam pattern for CBSE Board Exam 2022-23, the board will soon release the subject-wise sample papers which will be based on the revised assessment and evaluation policy.

