CBSE Board Exam 2023: CBSE Opens Portal for CWSN Students To Avail Facilities in Exam

CBSE Board Exam 2023: As per the recent updates, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started an online portal for students belonging to the Children With Special Needs (CWSN) category to let the schools know of their requirements so that schools can submit the details to the board. All CBSE schools have been instructed to fill up the details of CWSN students appearing in the board exams 2023.

The schools can fill in the details of CWSN students for the CBSE Board exam 2023 between December 22 to 30. All the schools have to provide all the details of CWSN students on the official CBSE Pariksha Sangam portal - parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in. CBSE will not entertain any request made after the specified deadline.

How To Fill Up Details To Avail Facilities/Exemption by CWSN students for upcoming CBSE Board Exam 2023?

To avail this facility, the CBSE Board has instructed schools to login into the Parkisha Sangam portal by entering their login ID and password. Further, they need to select the facility opted by CWSN students. The schools will be able to view the facilities and exemptions permissible to each category of students as per their disability.

The schools will have to select the exemption or facilities opted by the students so that the details will be made available in the admit card and the centre superintendent will be instructed to make necessary arrangements for the same.

Check CBSE Notice for CWSN Students Here

CBSE Date Sheet 2023 For Classes 10, 12 To Release Soon

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not yet released the CBSE Class 10, 12 date sheet 2023. However, as per several media reports, it is expected to be released soon. Once released, the students can download the CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2023 at cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in. Recently, the board stated that it will conduct the CBSE practical exams from January 1, 2023, onwards. Whereas the annual theory exams for CBSE Class 10 and 12 will start on February 15, 2023.

