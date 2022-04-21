CBSE Board Exam 2023 Only Once, Term-wise Exams Cancelled, 10th and 12th Syllabus Released

CBSE Board Exam 2023 Only Once a Year: CBSE Board has decided to cancel the term-wise exam formula and instead will be switching back to once-a-year annual exams from the next academic session. Yes, CBSE Board Exam 2023 for the next academic session will be held only once i.e., at the end of the academic session 2022-23. The announcement means that there won’t be Term 1 and Term 2 Exams which were held this year in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic. This news has been confirmed by the board through an official notification released today – 21st April 2022 along with the release of the detailed syllabus for the CBSE Board 10th and 12th Exam 2023.

Decision as per Feedback of Stakeholders

The official notification issued by CBSE says that the decision to go back to the annual board exam format is based on a detailed analysis of the new system and feedback from the relevant stakeholders. The official circular reads "Considering the feedback of stakeholders and other prevailing conditions, the Board will conduct the annual scheme of assessment at the end of the Academic Session 2022-23 and the curriculum has been designed accordingly.”

No Term 1, Term 2 Exams for CBSE Students Next Year

The key and most important takeaway of the decision announced by the CBSE Board is that there won’t be term-wise exams being held in the next academic session. Owing to the pandemic, the CBSE Board had decided to hold the 10th and 12th Board exams in two terms i.e., Term 1 exam being held as per 50% syllabus in December in MCQ format and Term 2 Exam scheduled to begin from 26th April 2022 which will be a combination of objective and subjective questions. The key reason to split the CBSE Board Exam 2022 in two terms was to avoid dependency on the end of the year assessment policy during the pandemic. However, with the pandemic impact receding now, CBSE has decided to switch back to its old exam format of holding board exams only once a year.

CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Syllabus 2022-23 Released

Along with confirming that CBSE Board Exam 2023 will be held only once a year from the next academic session, the board has also released the detailed syllabus for the same. CBSE Board has released the Class 10 and Class 12 exam syllabus and schools have been directed to follow the same and teach students using “suitable teaching-learning strategies such as Art-Integrated Education, Experiential Learning, and Pedagogical Plans etc. wherever possible.” The CBSE Board has released a detailed subject-wise syllabus for 10th and 12th class students for all subjects on its official website as PDF files. In total, CBSE has 114 subjects for Class 12 and 75 subjects for Class 10, for which the syllabus has been released. Candidates/students can access and download the CBSE Board Exam 2022 syllabus online from the link provided below:

Download CBSE Syllabus for Class 10 All Subjects – Direct Link (Available Now)

Download CBSE Syllabus for Class 12 All Subjects – Direct Link (Available Now)

