CBSE Board Exams 2024: No extension of deadline to fill Class 10, 12 LOC, check notice here

CBSE Board Exams 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notification regarding the filling up of LOC for CBSE board exams 2024. As per the notice issued, the board has stated that they will not extend the last date for filling up correct information at the submission of LOC for CBSE Board exams 2024.

The board has instructed schools to make sure that the data is correct before its submission. According to the board, it is the responsibility of the schools to upload the correct data of students. The last date to apply for LOC is September 18, 2023, without late fees and till September 19 with late fees. Students can check the official notice regarding LOC filling at cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Notice Regarding No Extension of last date for filling up of data/information

The board has clearly stated that the subject correction after submission of LOC will not be entertained in any manner. Apart from this, no window for correction in the uploaded data will be made available. The official notice states, "Staff engaged for filling up of details should also be made aware of all the guidelines which are laid down in the said circular to avoid mistakes. Parents may also be briefed about the importance of correct data and the consequences if the wrong data is submitted."

Wrong subjects in LOC will lead to cancellation of candidature

Earlier, CBSE advised all school authorities anf the students to fill out the subjects accurately in the ‘List of Candidates’. If they fail to do so, they will not be permitted to appear in the CBSE 10th, and 12th board exams 2024. The board collect class 10, and 12 students’ name from school authorities through the LOC form for holding board examinations. CBSE has alleged the students are showing irresponsibility and submitting incorrect details in the candidate’s form.

