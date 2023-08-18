CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2024: Wrong subjects in LOC will lead to cancellation of candidature

CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2024: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has advised all school authorities as well as the students to fill out the subjects accurately in the ‘List of Candidates’. If they fail to do so, they will not be permitted to appear in the CBSE 10th, 12th board exams 2024.

The board collect class 10, and 12 students’ name from school authorities through the LOC form for holding board examinations. CBSE has alleged the students are showing irresponsibility and submitting incorrect details in the candidate’s form.

CBSE LOC Form Incorrect details Notice Click Here

CBSE May Debar Students From Boards for Filling Incorrect Details

“If wrong demographic details of the students are filled in, students need to get these details corrected after passing examinations and thus may face problems in admissions,” the CBSE Board said.

“If wrong subjects are filled in, students will not be able to appear in the examination,” it added.

Furthermore, it stated that the demographic information and subjects need to be filled in correctly for the seamless conduction of CBSE 10th, 12th board exams 2024 and issuing error-free documents to avoid any modifications in the future.

The board conveyed the importance of entering the right information in the LOC form to the school heads and parents of students as no correction window will be made available for the correction of uploaded details.

LOC form facility Available on e-Pariksha Link

The LOC form submission facility will be live on the e-Pariksha link available on CBSE’s official website cbse.gov.in from today: August 18, 2023. The section strength must be 40. However, a total of 45 students per section are allowed from 2024-26 only. Schools are also advised to thoroughly read the LOC guidelines before submitting the form.

Also Read: CBSE Exam 2024: LOC Registration Begin, Check Guidelines Here