CBSE Board Syllabus 2022-23: Board removes chapters on Democracy, Islamic empires, Cold War and Urdu Poems

CBSE Board Syllabus 2022-23 Excludes Important Chapters: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the updated syllabus for the 2022-23 session with rationalized coursework for 9th to 12th Class students. As per policy, the board has decided to rationalize or reduce the CBSE 10th and 12th Syllabus 2023 by nearly 30% in different subjects. However, following the release of revised syllabus for academic session 2022-23, some people have raised questions about the rationalization policy and exclusion of specific chapter from the curriculum.

Chapters on Islamic Empires, Mughal Courts, Urdu Poems Removed

One of the key allegations posted by people against the rationalization policy carried out by the board is regarding the exclusion of specific chapters related to the Islamic and Mughal empires. According to media reports, CBSE has removed a key chapter titled ‘Central Islamic Lands’ from the Class 11 History Syllabus which focused on the rise of the Islamic empires in the Afro-Asian territories. Some teachers have highlighted that this chapter provides a ‘detailed study about Islam — from its origins till now’ and therefore is important for students to understand the religion.

On similar lines, from the Class 12 History syllabus, a chapter on ‘The Mughal Court: Reconstructing Histories through Chronicles’ has also been excluded which dealt with the role played by Mughal Courts in building and maintaining the social, religious and cultural history of the Indian subcontinent. Teachers have also said that the chapter on Chronicles of Mughal Court is also a key part of Indian History and its exclusion is completely irrational.

As far as the Class 10 syllabus is concerned, some teachers have pointed out the exclusion of two poems by renowned Urdu poet and writer Faiz Ahmed Faiz in the textbooks. The poems were part of the 'Religion, Communalism and Politics — Communalism, Secular State' section of the NCERT's [National Council of Educational Research and Training] Class 10 textbook and have been excluded from the syllabus for 2022-23 session. As per media reports, One of the two poems not included was written by Faiz from a jail in Lahore. The second was about a visit to Dhaka.

Topics on Democracy and diversity, Challenges to Democracy Excluded

In the political science or civics related subjects, the CBSE Board’s rationalization policy for syllabus has also come under criticism. As per media reports, several experts and teachers have pointed out that key chapters related to Democracy and Diversity, Popular Struggles and Movement and Challenges to Democracy have been excluded from the syllabus. The chapter related to Democracy and Diversity deals with social inequalities based on race, class and caste, while the other two chapters highlighted the popular protests and movements that have been part of Democratic History. In addition to this, for the Class 12 Political Science subject, the board has removed key topics and chapters related to the Cold war, NAM or Non-Aligned Movement and one dealing with New Social Movements in India.

CBSE has removed the highlighted chapter from the syllabus. Why are they afraid of the most urgent and wonderful subjects like Democracy, Diversity and Popular Struggle Movement? pic.twitter.com/VUE5GnDtea — Dr. Dharmaveer Yadav (@drdharmaveer13) April 23, 2022

Syllabus Rationalization as per NCERT Recommendations, says CBSE

Responding to allegations of reducing key topics related to Islamic History and Democratic Process, CBSE Board has said that the rationalization of the syllabus was carried out in line with the NCERT recommendations. Media report has also quoted a CBSE Official on this as saying “Teams of experts have worked on it. We will soon release a detailed statement on how the board has rationalised the syllabus.”

