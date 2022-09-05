CBSE Class 10, 12 Compartment Result 2022 Verification, Re-Evaluation Dates Announced, Check Details Here

CBSE Compartment Result 2022 (Soon): As per the recent updates, the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) has released the CBSE compartment result verification, and re-evaluation notice stating tentative dates. Once the CBSE compartment results are announced, the board will provide the complete schedule for re-evaluation and verification of marks for the supplementary exams.

After the declaration of the CBSE compartmental examination result, the board will be providing the facilities for verification of marks and revaluation of answers. The board will also facilitate obtaining photocopies of evaluated answer books of Class 10 and Class 12 compartmental exam 2022.

CBSE Compartment Result 2022 Verification, Re-evaluation Dates (Tentative)

Events Dates Verification of Marks From the 2nd day from the date of declaration of result to the 3rd day of declaration result-Total 2 days Obtating (Scanned) Photocopy of the Evaluated Answer Books From the 8th day from the date of declaration of result to the 8th day of declaration result-Total 1 day Re-evaluation of Answers From the 13th day from the date of declaration of result to the 13th day of declaration result-Total 1 day

CBSE Compartment Result 2022 Verification, Re-evaluation

Students who appeared for CBSE 10th, 12th compartment exams will be able to apply in online mode at the official website, cbse.gov.in for the above facilities. The detailed instructions and final schedule will be issued once the result is declared.

CBSE Compartmental Result 2022 Date

As per media reports and past trends, it is expected that the CBSE Compartment result 2022 for Class 12th might be released by 7th September whereas class 10th result will be announced a few days later. As for the CBSE Compartment result 2022 date, the board has not announced it yet. The date provided above is tentative and there is no official notification regarding the same.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Compartment Exam 2022

The board has conducted CBSE compartment exams from 23rd to 29th August 2022 and the result is expected to be released soon. Once declared, students will be able to check the CBSE compartment result on the official website, results.cbse.nic.in. They will be required to use their roll number and other credentials to check CBSE 10th, 12th compartment results.

