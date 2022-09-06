CBSE Class 10, 12 Compartment Results 2022 Soon at cbseresults.nic.in, Know Where To Check

CBSE Compartment Result 2022 (Soon): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to soon announce the CBSE class 10th, 12th compartment results 2022 in online mode. However, the date for the declaration of results is yet to be released. As per past trends, it is expected that the CBSE Compartment result 2022 for Class 12 may be released by 7th September and class 10 will be announced a few days later.

The information about CBSE 10th, 12th compartment result 2022 will be shared with the schools on CBSE Pariksha Sangam for the Regular students. Private candidates can check the official website for latest updates. Those who appeared in the exam can check the CBSE Compartment result by visiting the official websites - cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

Where To Check CBSE Class 10, 12 Compartment Results 2022?

Students who took the compartment examination can check their scorecard in online mode. As per the past trends, they can check their CBSE Compartment result for class 10th and 12th through SMS, IVRS, and DigiLocker application. There might be chances that the official website may not work. So, in that case, students or parents can check the result on these websites too -

cbse.nic.in cbse.gov.in cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE Class 10, 12 Compartment Results 2022 Verification, Re-Evaluation Dates

Earlier, CBSE released the compartment result verification, and re-evaluation tentative dates. As per the released notification, the verification of marks will start from the 2nd day from the date of declaration of result to the 3rd day of declaration result. The final schedule will be out once the result will be declared. Students can check and download their Class 10, and 12 compartment exam results on the official websites - cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE Official Notice Regarding Class 12th Certificates on DigiLocker

Recently CBSE released a circular stating that certain universities asked students to submit their migration certificates in printed form and the board has urged HEIs to accept digital documents. CBSE informed that digital Marksheet cum Passing certificate and Migration certificate issued digitally to the students are duly signed by the Controller of Examinations and are valid.

