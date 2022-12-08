CBSE Class 10, 12 Practical Exam 2023 From Jan 1, Check Guidelines at cbse.gov.in

CBSE Practical Exam 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct CBSE classes 10, 12 practical exams 2023 from January 1. The board will be conducting CBSE annual practical exam, internal assessment and project assessment for session 2022-23 in January 2023. Along with this, CBSE has also released guidelines for the students, schools and regional offices.

The CBSE Board has directed all affiliated schools, and students to take necessary actions to ensure timely completion of CBSE classes 10, 12 practical exams 2023. It is expected that, the CBSE board exam date sheet 2023 will be released soon at cbse.gov.in.

Guidelines for School To Conduct CBSE Class 10, 12 Practical Exam 2023

The schools must ensure that the syllabus for CBSE practical exam 2023 must be completed on time.

The schools must also prepare well in advance with well-equipped labratories.

It is the responsibility of the schools to inform all the students and parents about CBSE practical exam datesheet.

The list of candidates (LOC) appearing for the CBSE class 10, 12 practical exam 2023 from the school is to be checked from online system.

The category and correct subjects of the students must be reflected.

The schools must have a sufficient number of answer booklets before the conduction of CBSE practical exam.

CBSE practical exams for class 12 will be conducted by only external examiners appointed by the board.

Guidelines for Students For CBSE Class 10, 12 Practical Exam 2023

The students/parents must ensure that the correct subject should be reflected in LOC submitted by the schools.

They must know the syllabus, pattern and other details of the subject for which CBSE practical exam will be conducted.

The students must appear for CBSE 10, 12 practical exam as per the schedule. Further, no second chance will be provided to them.

In case of any confusion, problem or any other issue, students must contact their respective schools.

Check CBSE 10, 12 Practical Exam 2023 PDF Here

CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023

Now that CBSE has released the commencement date for CBSE practical exams 2023, it is expected that the CBSE datesheet for cass 10 and 12 theory exams will be released soon. As per reports, CBSE is expected to release the CBSE 10, 12 date sheet for the theory exams by this week in online mode. Earlier, the board informed that CBSE class 10, 12 board exam will be conducted from February 15, 2023 onwards.

