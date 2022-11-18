CBSE Conducts 28th National Annual Sahodaya School Conference 2022

CBSE Sahodaya School Conference 2022: The Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) commenced the Sahodaya School Complexes 2022. The two-day conference is being conducted online in collaboration with Gyan Sarovar-The Central Gujarat Sahodaya Schools Complex and will conclude on November 19, 2022.

Sahodaya School Conference presented the launch of CBSE publications, frameworks, practice books, skill modules, and the SQAA portal on day 1 of the conference. The two-day conference has both national and international participants, reported over 800 in number.

The major theme of the Sahodaya School Conference is ‘Education 4.0- Reinventing Education for 2030 & beyond. In-depth topics will be discussed rigorously over the two days providing insights into communal school partnership, schooling versus education, technology for education, artificial intelligence in education, building learning communities, leadership, creative learning, and capacity building of teachers.

CBSE Conference Official Notification - Click Here

Details of Sub-themes:

Social dynamics and development of education

School Leadership for futuristic schools

Technology is indispensable for education

Capacity Building of teachers

AI in school education

Creative Learning

Positioning curriculum for 2030 and beyond

Moving from Transactional Leadership to Transformational Leadership

Building Learning Communities

Schooling Vs. Education: Bridging the gap for a better India for 2030 and beyond

Community School Partnership for quality education

Sahodaya School Conference Objective:

The Sahodaya School Conference is being conducted with an aim to stimulate school leaders with the required changes that should be made not only in the designing of curriculum and pedagogy as well as to equip them for the era of education 4.0

About Conference Session:

The inaugural session of the conference commenced with the address of CBSE Chairperson Nidhi Chhibber who highlighted the roles and responsibilities of school principals and administrators in realizing the objectives of NEP 2020 and making schools future ready.