CBSE Exams 2023: Board Warns Against Rumours, Fake News of Paper Leak, Check Notice PDF Here

CBSE Board Exams 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a notice regarding the spreading of fake news about paper leaks of CBSE class 10 and 12 board exams 2023. The Board has also warned that strict action will be taken against the people who indulge in spreading such fake news on - YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms.

The notice stated that the board is regularly intimating Delhi Police Special Cell (MAC) to take stern action against persons involved in circulating fake news using social media platforms under various provisions of IPC and IT Act. This year, about 38 lakh students are appearing in the CBSE board exams 2023, as per the data provided by Board.

Notice Regarding Rumours and Fake information About Ongoing CBSE Exams 2023

The CBSE notice states - “It has come to the notice of the Board that certain unscrupulous elements are regularly spreading rumours on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms about paper leak or claiming to have access to question papers of 2023 exams.” It further stated - “These persons, groups and agencies intend to fleece the gullible students and parents as they demand money in return. Such irresponsible activities create confusion and panic among the students and public.”

Action Against Students Using Unfair Methods

CBSE also informed that it will be taking action against students under 'unfair means' rule and various sections of IPC if they are found indulging in spreading any fake news. Also, the parents are requested to guide their wards not to believe such rumours and not indulge in any such activity which hampers the smooth conduct of Board examinations.

The students, parents, and teachers are alerted against such unverified news and rumours during the ongoing CBSE Board exams 2023 and further requested not to participate in such activities or spread such information through any form of communication. For any updates, they can refer to the official website of CBSE.

